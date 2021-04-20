Support for LAist comes from
As Migrant Children Set To Arrive In Long Beach, City Launches Volunteer Website

By  Monica Bushman
Published Apr 20, 2021 12:42 PM
5b872de7d217300008def3be-eight.jpg
Detained immigrant children line up in the cafeteria at a temporary home for immigrant women and children detained at the border, in Karnes City, Texas.
(Eric Gay
/
AP)
The first migrant children who have been held at the U.S.-Mexico border are expected to arrive at the Long Beach Convention Center this week.

The city of Long Beach launched an online portal for people who wish to volunteer time, resources, or money to help out.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is running the shelter. The federal government covers the center’s operating costs, but Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said there's been overwhelming interest from people who want to help.

"Any sort of donation or support goes to help the kids above and beyond what they're already getting from HHS,” he said. “An example might be, a child might receive maybe a gift card. On their way out of the shelter, that can provide them some support as they reunite with their family. [Another example is] additional educational supplies beyond what they might receive at HHS."

The convention center could temporarily house up to 1,000 children. Garcia said there will likely be several hundred children arriving every few days over the coming weeks.

The Fairplex in Pomona will also serve as a temporary shelter, housing up to 2,500 migrant children.

To donate, visit Long Beach’s Migrant Children Support Fund online. Officials are also accepting volunteers to help in the effort to reunite children with family or sponsors in the U.S.

