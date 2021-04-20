'Fixed And Mobile' Vaccine Sites In LA Closing Today, City Says
The city of L.A. is closing all of its "fixed and mobile" vaccine and testing sites today, including Dodger Stadium, as officials prepped for possible reaction in the region from the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.
The sites will remain closed for the day, even though Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.
People should be getting notification in the next 48 hours from Carbon Health on updates and rescheduling appointments. They will be prioritized, according to the L.A. mayor's office, and appointments will automatically be rescheduled.
Vaccine sites operated by L.A. County remain open today.
We will update this story as we get more information.