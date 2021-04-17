Viewers Struggle To Process Harsh Images From Murder Trial Of Former Minneapolis Cop

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

It’s been nearly a year since the world first saw the horrific footage of a former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd and killing him. The incident reignited a nationwide movement against police violence.

The murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin has been highlighted by difficult, often tearful testimony and traumatizing images from photos and the now-infamous videos of Floyd struggling to breath and pleading for his life.

Listeners on KPCC's Take Two weighed in with their reactions to what they witnessed during the two-week trial.

"He knows he’s killing this man. He has no problem with that, he is almost enjoying himself." — Batia Adrabi

Batia Adrabi said Chauvin's nonchalant demeanor and body language — including an image of his hand in his pocket as he kneels on Floyd — was particularly disturbing.

"He knows he’s killing this man. He has no problem with that, he is almost enjoying himself," she said. "He's looking directly at the people surrounding him. They're begging him to stop and he has no problem with that."

For poet Caroline Randall Williams, that image of Chauvin with his hand in his pocket displayed a specific type of privilege — one that distinctly comes with being white and in a position of power.

"It’s this idea but no matter how much you ask for your rights, how much you're asking for your life to look like something that needs to be preciously cared for, there are people who are just prepared to see you as like an animal."

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled to begin on Monday. A verdict could come as soon as next week.

