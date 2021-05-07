Morning Brief: COVID Vaccines For Kids, DA’s Parole Policy, And Burgers For Breakfast
Good morning, L.A. It’s May 7.
As Pfizer prepares to offer its coronavirus vaccine to kids ages 12 - 15, many parents are wondering about the safety, efficacy and side effects their children might experience.
In a clinical trial, the company reported that none of the children in that age group who received the vaccine developed symptomatic infections. This is especially good news given a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which found that children now account for 22% of new COVID-19 cases.
Speaking with our newsroom’s Take Two program, Dr. Rhea Boyd, a Bay Area pediatrician and public health advocate, emphasized the vaccine’s safety and success rate in adolescents.
-
“The Pfizer vaccine is incredibly effective in kids ages 12 to 15,” she said. “They showed 100% efficacy in their trial ... and they are incredibly safe” for that age group.
In terms of side effects, Boyd added that young teens will likely experience something similar to what adults experience.
“You may have some moderate symptoms, things like headache, fatigue, chills, pain at your injection site,” she said. “But they have not seen serious side effects.”
Vaccine trials are also ongoing for children as young as six months. And Boyd cited an announcement made this week by Pfizer executives that suggested Pfizer may apply for emergency use authorization for kids ages two through 11 in September.
That would mean that “over the summer, we will focus on vaccinating teens and preteens down to age 12,” said Boyd. “As early as the fall, we will transition to consider kids down to age two, and then thereafter, down to age six months, likely.”
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today, and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- Los Angeles D.A. George Gascón has imposed a presumption that every prisoner should be paroled once eligible, except in extremely violent cases.
- Nearly 3,000 anti-Asian incidents have been reported nationally since the Atlanta-area mass shooting that killed six women of Asian descent.
- The breadth of devastation to Big Basin Redwoods State Park during last summer’s wildfires forced park officials to ask when — or if — it will reopen.
- The California State Fair is postponed this year, but Cal Expo's board of directors will discuss the possibility of a "slimmed down" version.
- TikTok influencer Jesus Morales has provided more than $90,000 to street vendors since the beginning of the pandemic.
- We eat burritos for breakfast. Why not hamburgers?
Before You Go … This Week’s Outdoor Pick: Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook Hike
Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook Hike, a popular workout spot, offers great views of the Hollywood Hills, San Gabriel Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Choose between a set of stairs that leads right to the top or a 1.25 mile dirt trail with switchbacks — or do half and half. Leave Fido at home, though, as dogs (and bikes) are not allowed on the trail.
-
Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.
-
Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.