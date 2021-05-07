Morning Brief: COVID Vaccines For Kids, DA’s Parole Policy, And Burgers For Breakfast

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 7.

As Pfizer prepares to offer its coronavirus vaccine to kids ages 12 - 15, many parents are wondering about the safety, efficacy and side effects their children might experience.

In a clinical trial, the company reported that none of the children in that age group who received the vaccine developed symptomatic infections. This is especially good news given a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which found that children now account for 22% of new COVID-19 cases.

Speaking with our newsroom’s Take Two program, Dr. Rhea Boyd, a Bay Area pediatrician and public health advocate, emphasized the vaccine’s safety and success rate in adolescents.

“The Pfizer vaccine is incredibly effective in kids ages 12 to 15,” she said. “They showed 100% efficacy in their trial ... and they are incredibly safe” for that age group.

In terms of side effects, Boyd added that young teens will likely experience something similar to what adults experience.

“You may have some moderate symptoms, things like headache, fatigue, chills, pain at your injection site,” she said. “But they have not seen serious side effects.”

Vaccine trials are also ongoing for children as young as six months. And Boyd cited an announcement made this week by Pfizer executives that suggested Pfizer may apply for emergency use authorization for kids ages two through 11 in September.

That would mean that “over the summer, we will focus on vaccinating teens and preteens down to age 12,” said Boyd. “As early as the fall, we will transition to consider kids down to age two, and then thereafter, down to age six months, likely.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A. today, and stay safe out there.

Before You Go … This Week’s Outdoor Pick: Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook Hike

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook hike has great views of the city and the ocean. (Eric Chan via Flickr/Creative Commons)

Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook Hike, a popular workout spot, offers great views of the Hollywood Hills, San Gabriel Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Choose between a set of stairs that leads right to the top or a 1.25 mile dirt trail with switchbacks — or do half and half. Leave Fido at home, though, as dogs (and bikes) are not allowed on the trail.

Or, you could: Celebrate the mom(s) in your life with tea, tlayudas, chocolate and funnel cakes. Catch a massive mariachi performance. Enjoy a kids sing-along in the park. Watch a screening of the camp classic Mommie Dearest. Explore Iranian cuisine. Check out art installations dedicated to connection and collective wellbeing. Attend NHM’s First Fridays — online. And more.