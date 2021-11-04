Morning Brief: COVID Shots For Kids, Daylight Savings, And Kimchi Jjigae

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 4.

After what’s felt like a never-ending wait for parents, federal authorities have finally approved a coronavirus vaccine for kids ages five through 11. And in L.A., health officials are ready to go.

The vaccine was authorized for this age group on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which accepted Pfizer’s data indicating that the shots are safe. Clinical trials showed that they are 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in kids, and there were virtually no severe adverse effects.

The dose that will be provided to children under 12 contains one-third of the adult dose. Two shots are given about three weeks apart.

In L.A., there are more than 900,000 children between the ages of five and 11, reports my colleague Jackie Fortiér. County health officials have said that they’re expecting nearly 300,000 doses by the end of this week, the first of three waves of supply.

Vaccination sites that have already received children’s doses were able to begin administering them yesterday or today. LAUSD’s mobile vaccination teams will offer the shots starting Nov. 8, and 13 school-based clinics will begin vaccinating children with parental consent on Nov. 16.

According to the county, there are nearly 900 providers available to provide the vaccines, including the mobile teams and school-based clinics, as well as pharmacies, pediatricians, and more.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for coronavirus while in Scotland for the UN Climate Conference.

while in Scotland for the UN Climate Conference. In paperwork filed yesterday, Britney Spears’ father asked the court to immediately end her 13-year conservatorship.

to immediately end her 13-year conservatorship. Mary's Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides essential services to the unhoused population in Orange County, is safe from being evicted for now.

from being evicted for now. State regulators will vote today on whether to increase the amount of natural gas stored at the SoCal-owned Aliso Canyon storage facility.

on whether to increase the amount of natural gas stored at the SoCal-owned Aliso Canyon storage facility. Millions of Americans want to abandon daylight savings.

Before You Go ... Where To Find Kimchi Jjigae In LA

Kimchi jjigae at Holmes Korea in Chadstone, Australia. (Alpha/Flickr Creative Commons)

Now that masks are coming off, many of us may find ourselves coming down not with COVID-19, but with a common cold. To combat it, try kimchi jjigae, a piping-hot Korean stew. The dish uses super-ripe kimchi, pork, tofu, gochugaru (chile pepper flakes), garlic, ginger, scallions and broth, and has a reputation as an almost magical antidote to winter colds. Here’s where to find it in L.A.