LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Tests Positive For COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive today for COVID-19. Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, is in Glasgow this week for the United Nations climate conference known as COP26. He was scheduled to participate in two panels today to discuss the role of cities in combating climate climate.

The mayor's office said this morning on Twitter that he is "feeling good" and isolating in his hotel room.

A spokesperson for Garcetti said that of the 7 staff members traveling with the Mayor, no one tested positive for COVID-19. Per UK guidelines, he will be quarantining for 10 days.

Garcetti received the Moderna vaccine but has not received a booster shot. Breakthrough cases have become more common with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, though studies have shown that vaccines remain highly effective against serious illness.