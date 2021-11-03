Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Tests Positive For COVID-19

By  Lita Martinez
Published Nov 3, 2021 10:52 AM
Mayor Eric Garcetti stands at a microphone with flags for the United States and the State of California behind him.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti
(Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive today for COVID-19. Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, is in Glasgow this week for the United Nations climate conference known as COP26. He was scheduled to participate in two panels today to discuss the role of cities in combating climate climate.

The mayor's office said this morning on Twitter that he is "feeling good" and isolating in his hotel room.

A spokesperson for Garcetti said that of the 7 staff members traveling with the Mayor, no one tested positive for COVID-19. Per UK guidelines, he will be quarantining for 10 days.

Garcetti received the Moderna vaccine but has not received a booster shot. Breakthrough cases have become more common with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, though studies have shown that vaccines remain highly effective against serious illness.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories