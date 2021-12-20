Morning Brief: COVID-19 Numbers, Sidewalk Vendors And Speaking LA

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Dec. 20.

In case you were thinking about resting on your laurels when it comes to COVID-19 precautions this holiday season, allow us to help you correct course: cases skyrocketed over the weekend, with well over 3,000 new cases each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We’re still in much better shape than we were in last year, when, on Dec. 16, officials reported more than 21,000 new cases. But that doesn’t mean we don’t still need to be cautious.

In a statement on Friday, L.A. County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer emphasized the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The take home message is clear: masking creates safety for employees and customers, reduces COVID transmission in our communities and helps everyone stay safe,” she said.

Despite the county’s high numbers, experts are hopeful that this winter’s surge won’t result in nearly as many hospitalizations or deaths as last year’s, thanks to tools like vaccinations, boosters and rapid tests.

“In the past, infections always preceded hospitalizations, which preceded deaths, and that has been a pattern we've seen over and over again,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “We finally can break that cycle.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

Drakeo the Ruler has died at the age of 28.

at the age of 28. As COVID-19 cases surge, hospital staffing is becoming a major concern.

Sidewalk vendors who are setting up outside the LACC swap meet say they’re being harassed.

Cathay Manor, a low-income housing complex for seniors in Chinatown, may get long-needed assistance from the feds.

from the feds. California's $1.7 billion no-bid contract with a Valencia lab for COVID-19 testing continues to raise questions.

