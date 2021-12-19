Sidewalk Vendors Say They’re Being Harassed For Setting Up Outside LACC Swap Meet

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

When the pandemic shut down the L.A. City College swap meet, several vendors moved to the sidewalk on Vermont Avenue. When the swap meet reopened in August, many opted not to return to the campus to avoid paying the booth fee.

Community Power Collective organizer Sergio Jimenez says vendors can make more money selling on the sidewalk than inside the swap meet. But he claims sidewalk vendors have to put up with harassment from some neighbors and the swap meet's new manager, Phillip Dane.

“We started hearing a lot of negativity and attacking vendors, placing vendors within, like, ‘illegal vendors’ and ‘legal vendors,’” Jimenez said. “Even though a lot of vendors that have been on Vermont have their permits.”

Jimenez accuses Dane of sending emails to outside vendors saying sidewalks will be power washed during swap meet hours. Dane denies that. He says he's never harassed any vendors and has significantly cut the daily booth fee. It's currently $50 but will soon be going up to $65.

A vendor's setup outside the swap meet. (Nate Perez) Another vendor's products on tables outside the swap meet. (Nate Perez)

Dane insists he's out to save the swap meet and keep long-time vendors from getting displaced. Some of the vendors inside the swap meet argue the sidewalk sellers are undermining their business and Dane agrees.

"If I own a pizza shop, and a guy set up selling pizza right in front of my pizza shop, is that okay? Of course not," he said.

But outside vendor Margarita Gutierrez says they're just trying to survive.

“Que nos dejen vender afuera porque no estamos robando, no estamos haciéndole daño a nadie, estamos nada más ganando el pan de cada día de nosotros,” she said. (“Let us sell outside because we're not robbing, we're not hurting anyone, we're just trying to make enough to eat.”)

Dane contends the sidewalk vendors are not allowed to sell so close to the college.

Jimenez argues they have sidewalk vending permits that allow them to be there. He says vendors want to meet with Dane and college officials to try to find a way to end the conflict.

Dane says there's nothing more to talk about, and that the sidewalk vendors can either join the swap meet or move farther away.