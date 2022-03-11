Morning Brief: Angelenos’ Mental Health, Baseball Season, And Day Hike + Yoga

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s March 11.

Over the past two years, many Angelenos have raised their voices in support of non-violent, measured intervention for people experiencing mental health crises, reversing course against decades of police involvement. Now, the L.A. Public Library is joining that chorus.

Library administrators put out a call for organizations who can provide on-site mental health and/or social services on an as-needed basis. Speaking to my colleague Robert Garrova, Karen Pickard-Four, the head of LAPL’s Library Experience Office, said she hopes the program will allow individuals experiencing mental health emergencies to be treated by professionals with expertise in that area.

“We’re trying to have less police involvement,” said Pickard-Four. “If someone is in crisis, sometimes it can cause an incident, and the best person to handle that is a mental health worker.”

The program joins a growing movement to send unarmed response teams to such crises. L.A. County has been rolling out the Therapeutic Transportation Program since 2020, and the city of L.A. recently joined that effort. Culver City , Huntington Beach and other SoCal municipalities have followed suit.

Currently, LAPL runs a program out of their Central Library in downtown L.A. that offers a “one-stop-shop” for unhoused Angelenos to get help with Medi-Cal enrollment, employment assistance, mental health and other services.

Pickard-Four would like to see that program expanded, and for mental health workers to be available on short notice, too.

“What we envision is helping people in crisis,” she said, “just like we help everyone else.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

