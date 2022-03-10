The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: March 11 - 13

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Immerse yourself in the art of Gustav Klimt. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Thing. Get funky with Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. Catch Story Pirates live on stage. Eat and drink to close down the RE:her festival.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Friday, March 11 - Sunday, March 13: 8 p.m.

Blood Alley Haunt

Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood

Zombie Joe and team have created an all-new haunted theater maze for horror fans. If you dare, wind your way through a lost passage that’s haunted by spirits of its sinister past.

COST: $10 - $12; MORE INFO

Through Friday, April 1

Klimt: The Immersive Experience

1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello

Step into the world of artist Gustav Klimt (1862 -1918) in a 360° digital art exhibition with digital projections and a VR experience. The exhibition features large-scale images in a 20,000-foot space with the Austrian painter’s most famous works. Time slots available every half hour.

COST: Tickets start at $36 for adults and $19.90 for children; MORE INFO

Friday, March 11: 7:30 p.m.

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

The Broad Stage

1310 11th St., Santa Monica

The jazz trombonist with the revered New Orleans music lineage and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra bring their repertoire of more than 100 years of American music and Crescent City jazz to the stage.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO



Friday, March 11: 8:30 p.m.

The Thing: 40th Anniversary

El﻿ectric Dusk Drive-In

236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

Catch the 1982 John Carpenter sci-fi horror film starring Kurt Russell. Taking place in a remote research station in Antarctica, scientists encounter a shape-shifting alien who can take the shape of its victims. COST: $8 - $75; MORE INFO

Friday, March 11: 8 p.m.

Andy Shauf / Haley Heynderickx

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Canadian singer-songwriter and storyteller Andy Shauf headlines Walt Disney Concert Hall with fellow ANTI- records labelmate Heynderickx.

COST: Tickets start at $44; MORE INFO

Muse/ique presents the music series Sunrise on Sunset at The Wallis. ( Courtesy of Muse/Ique / Courtesy of Muse/Ique)

Saturday, March 12 - Sunday, March 13

Sunrise on Sunset

The Wallis

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

MUSE/IQUE and Rachael Worby present an ensemble of L.A. instrumentalists and singers who explore the 22-mile stretch of Sunset Blvd. through music. The concerts at The Wallis are part of MUSE/IQUE’s series, L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music.

COST: $29 - $79; MORE INFO

Saturdays, March 12 and 19: 7 p.m.

TW Cabaret: Love, Actually

Theatre West

3333 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood Hills

Members of Theatre West present two cabaret evenings, singing songs of love in all its forms.

COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO

A still from Adam Rabinowitz's projection, 'Death of a Planet.' (Courtesy of the artist Adam Rabinowitz)

Saturday, March 12: 6:30 - 11 p.m.

Adam Rabinowitz: Death of a Planet

CRAFTED at the Port of LA

112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro

Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC) and CRAFTED present a one-night pop-up exhibition, featuring a video work by Rabinowitz that will be projected on the exterior of the Brouwerij West warehouse building. The pop-up is part of the PORTALS group show that’s currently on view at AGCC through March 26.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 12: 7 p.m.

The Warriors Drive-In

Cinespia at the Greek Theatre

2700 North Vermont Ave., Griffith Park

Catch the 1979 cult action classic about gangs, turf wars, and The Warriors getting pinned for a murder they didn’t do. Now they have to traverse and battle through 30 miles of NYC back to their home base of Coney Island for refuge.

COST: $45; MORE INFO



Saturday, March 12: 6 p.m. - midnight

Found Footage Fest: Horror Films

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St #100, Santa Ana

The upcoming indie horror film The Buildout, directed by Zeshaan Younus, presents a secret screening of three found footage horror films that inspired its making. The screenings take place at 6:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., and 10:15 p.m., with breaks in between.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, March 12 - Sunday, March 13: 8:30 p.m.

The Rage Fairy

Sherry Theater

11052 West Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood

It's your last chance to catch this absurdist comedy by Antonia Czinge. The play focuses on a chaotic, co-dependent fairy who falls into the arms of a murderer. She’s haunted by victims as she tries to maintain the illusion of a perfect life.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, March 13: 4 p.m.

Story Pirates: Live on Stage

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

The Story Pirates — a collective of musicians, comics, writers, and educators — take to The Wiltern’s stage in a live performance. Kids direct the action at the comedy-improv musical show that doubles as a benefit for the nonprofit Story Pirates Changemakers. The program brings literacy programs to schools and underserved communities. Special guests include Bobby Moynihan and Paul Scheer.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Sunday, March 13: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Craft Lab — A Family Workshop: Collaged Dreamscapes

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Hear from artist Rosalyn Myles about her work, then learn to create mixed media collages. Use materials including fabric, found images, family photos, and paper to tell your own stories. While at the museum, visit Myles’ exhibition, Daisy Hightower: An Installation. The Craft Lab is open to all ages. Advanced registration is required.

COST: $7 - $10; MORE INFO

This is Different: A Comedy Show, hosted by Kari Assad and Kaitlyn Jeffers, takes place at The Nitecap in Burbank. (Courtesy of This is Different)

Sunday, March 13: 8 p.m.

This Is Different

The Nitecap

2200 West Burbank Blvd., Burbank

Kari Assad and Kaitlyn Jeffers host a diverse lineup of standup comics this week: Guy Branum, Katrina Davis, Joel Jimenez, and Danielle Arce.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

This trail looks Northeast at the San Gabriel Mountains from Glendora Ridge Mtwy trail in the foothills over Glendora, CA. (Brian Altmeyer)

Outdoor Pick

Day Hike + Yoga by the River

Join Root 2 Rise Yoga for a day of hiking and yoga in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Head to Azusa for an approximately five-mile moderate hike with river crossings. At the hike’s turnaround point, there’s an hour-long yoga session with meditation and forest bathing (shinrin yoku). The meetup location will be sent after you RSVP for the donation-based event. If you’re driving, you’ll need to purchase a $5 one-day or $30 annual adventure pass at REI or Big 5 Sporting Goods in advance to park in the Angeles National Forest.

Viewing Pick

Turning Red

Disney and Pixar’s latest release is Mei Lee’s (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) coming-of-age story. The Chinese Canadian teen is torn between staying the dutiful daughter and the chaos that comes with puberty. In a strange twist to her adolescence, Mei Lee “poofs” into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited (which is often). The feature film is co-written and directed by Oscar-winning director Domee Shi (writer/director of the Pixar short Bao). The film streams on Disney+ starting Friday, March 11 . If you want to see it on the big screen, there’s an exclusive limited run at the El Capitan Theatre .

During Girl Scout Cookie season, Fat Sal's has released a Samoa Fat Shake ($11.50) made with vanilla ice cream, Samoas, toasted coconut, shaved dark chocolate, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and topped with caramel syrup. (Courtesy of Fat Sal's)

Dine and Drink Deals

