The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: March 11 - 13
Immerse yourself in the art of Gustav Klimt. Celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Thing. Get funky with Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. Catch Story Pirates live on stage. Eat and drink to close down the RE:her festival.
With COVID-19 variants still out there, please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Friday, March 11 - Sunday, March 13: 8 p.m.
Blood Alley Haunt
Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group
4850 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood
Zombie Joe and team have created an all-new haunted theater maze for horror fans. If you dare, wind your way through a lost passage that’s haunted by spirits of its sinister past.
COST: $10 - $12; MORE INFO
Through Friday, April 1
Klimt: The Immersive Experience
1345 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello
Step into the world of artist Gustav Klimt (1862 -1918) in a 360° digital art exhibition with digital projections and a VR experience. The exhibition features large-scale images in a 20,000-foot space with the Austrian painter’s most famous works. Time slots available every half hour.
COST: Tickets start at $36 for adults and $19.90 for children; MORE INFO
Friday, March 11: 7:30 p.m.
Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra
The Broad Stage
1310 11th St., Santa Monica
The jazz trombonist with the revered New Orleans music lineage and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra bring their repertoire of more than 100 years of American music and Crescent City jazz to the stage.
COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Friday, March 11: 8:30 p.m.
The Thing: 40th Anniversary
Electric Dusk Drive-In
236 N. Central Ave., Glendale
Catch the 1982 John Carpenter sci-fi horror film starring Kurt Russell. Taking place in a remote research station in Antarctica, scientists encounter a shape-shifting alien who can take the shape of its victims. COST: $8 - $75; MORE INFO
Friday, March 11: 8 p.m.
Andy Shauf / Haley Heynderickx
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Canadian singer-songwriter and storyteller Andy Shauf headlines Walt Disney Concert Hall with fellow ANTI- records labelmate Heynderickx.
COST: Tickets start at $44; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 12 - Sunday, March 13
Sunrise on Sunset
The Wallis
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
MUSE/IQUE and Rachael Worby present an ensemble of L.A. instrumentalists and singers who explore the 22-mile stretch of Sunset Blvd. through music. The concerts at The Wallis are part of MUSE/IQUE’s series, L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music.
COST: $29 - $79; MORE INFO
Saturdays, March 12 and 19: 7 p.m.
TW Cabaret: Love, Actually
Theatre West
3333 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood Hills
Members of Theatre West present two cabaret evenings, singing songs of love in all its forms.
COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 12: 6:30 - 11 p.m.
Adam Rabinowitz: Death of a Planet
CRAFTED at the Port of LA
112 E. 22nd St., San Pedro
Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC) and CRAFTED present a one-night pop-up exhibition, featuring a video work by Rabinowitz that will be projected on the exterior of the Brouwerij West warehouse building. The pop-up is part of the PORTALS group show that’s currently on view at AGCC through March 26.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 12: 7 p.m.
The Warriors Drive-In
Cinespia at the Greek Theatre
2700 North Vermont Ave., Griffith Park
Catch the 1979 cult action classic about gangs, turf wars, and The Warriors getting pinned for a murder they didn’t do. Now they have to traverse and battle through 30 miles of NYC back to their home base of Coney Island for refuge.
COST: $45; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 12: 6 p.m. - midnight
Found Footage Fest: Horror Films
Frida Cinema
305 E. 4th St #100, Santa Ana
The upcoming indie horror film The Buildout, directed by Zeshaan Younus, presents a secret screening of three found footage horror films that inspired its making. The screenings take place at 6:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m., and 10:15 p.m., with breaks in between.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, March 12 - Sunday, March 13: 8:30 p.m.
The Rage Fairy
Sherry Theater
11052 West Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood
It's your last chance to catch this absurdist comedy by Antonia Czinge. The play focuses on a chaotic, co-dependent fairy who falls into the arms of a murderer. She’s haunted by victims as she tries to maintain the illusion of a perfect life.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Sunday, March 13: 4 p.m.
Story Pirates: Live on Stage
The Wiltern
3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown
The Story Pirates — a collective of musicians, comics, writers, and educators — take to The Wiltern’s stage in a live performance. Kids direct the action at the comedy-improv musical show that doubles as a benefit for the nonprofit Story Pirates Changemakers. The program brings literacy programs to schools and underserved communities. Special guests include Bobby Moynihan and Paul Scheer.
COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO
Sunday, March 13: 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
Craft Lab — A Family Workshop: Collaged Dreamscapes
Craft Contemporary
5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Hear from artist Rosalyn Myles about her work, then learn to create mixed media collages. Use materials including fabric, found images, family photos, and paper to tell your own stories. While at the museum, visit Myles’ exhibition, Daisy Hightower: An Installation. The Craft Lab is open to all ages. Advanced registration is required.
COST: $7 - $10; MORE INFO
Sunday, March 13: 8 p.m.
This Is Different
The Nitecap
2200 West Burbank Blvd., Burbank
Kari Assad and Kaitlyn Jeffers host a diverse lineup of standup comics this week: Guy Branum, Katrina Davis, Joel Jimenez, and Danielle Arce.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Day Hike + Yoga by the River
Join Root 2 Rise Yoga for a day of hiking and yoga in the Angeles National Forest on Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Head to Azusa for an approximately five-mile moderate hike with river crossings. At the hike’s turnaround point, there’s an hour-long yoga session with meditation and forest bathing (shinrin yoku). The meetup location will be sent after you RSVP for the donation-based event. If you’re driving, you’ll need to purchase a $5 one-day or $30 annual adventure pass at REI or Big 5 Sporting Goods in advance to park in the Angeles National Forest.
Viewing Pick
Turning Red
Disney and Pixar’s latest release is Mei Lee’s (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) coming-of-age story. The Chinese Canadian teen is torn between staying the dutiful daughter and the chaos that comes with puberty. In a strange twist to her adolescence, Mei Lee “poofs” into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited (which is often). The feature film is co-written and directed by Oscar-winning director Domee Shi (writer/director of the Pixar short Bao). The film streams on Disney+ starting Friday, March 11. If you want to see it on the big screen, there’s an exclusive limited run at the El Capitan Theatre.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Fat Sal's has released new limited time offerings: The Fat L.A. Street Dog ($16.50) made with grilled hot dogs, bacon, sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeño poppers, melted American cheese, fries on a warm hero. And, during Girl Scout Cookie season, they’re offering a Samoa Fat Shake ($11.50), pictured above, made with vanilla ice cream, Samoas, toasted coconut, shaved dark chocolate, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and topped with caramel syrup. Available at all locations.
- There’s still time to support women-owned food businesses and restaurants during the RE:her collaborative food festival. The big finale takes place at Smorgasburg on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop the RE:Her Mini Mart, sip she-shandys in the beer garden (featuring Boomtown and Three Weavers breweries), and eat several RE:Her food collaborations.
- The Alamo Drafthouse in downtown L.A. offers The Batman Brunch at select screenings this weekend. Guests can order brunch dishes such as an egg BLT, French toast, and breakfast tacos (along with their full food and cocktail options).
- Several bars in DTLA are getting a jumpstart on St. Patrick’s Day. Broadway Bar is just one of the stops on a DTLA pub crawl with participating bars and drink specials from the Golden Gopher, L.A. Biergarten, Pattern Bar, Beelman’s Pub, The Falls, and Joe’s Pizza.
- Intelligentsia debuts its new coffee bar concept — The Illumination Bar — on Colorado Blvd. in the heart of Pasadena. The 2,000-square-foot location has been reimagined to feature a new experimentation and lab/workshop for baristas, alongside new coffee-making equipment. It’s also the first Intelligentsia location to sell their new Instant Espresso Black Cat Classic (a freeze-dried instant espresso blend), as well as single-origin small batch coffee concentrate and beverages on tap (cold oat latte, nitro cold coffee, cold brew, and a selection of Kilogram Tea).
- Grandmaster Recorders closes out its Sunday Aperitivo party series this Sunday (March 13, 4 - 6 p.m.) with Pizzeria Beddia’s Joe Beddia and Eric Wareheim. Tables are on a first-come, first-served basis at the Studio 71 lounge with beer, wine, snacks, and slices of pizza.
- The Wolfe’s Den has been open for a few weeks, operating from a ghost kitchen in the Pico-Union neighborhood. Chef Shane Robinson cooks up Southern comfort food with an L.A. twist. The OG Nipsey Bleu is a burger with bacon jam, bleu cheese, jalapeño; Tony’s Reuben is made with collard greens sauerkraut, chili relish Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese. Open from Wednesdays through Sundays, order through Doordash, Uber Eats, or walk in. (h/t Eater L.A.)