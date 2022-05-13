Morning Brief: Abuse Of Inmates, Tinned Seafood, And RuPaul’s DragCon

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 13.

In 2015, monitors were assigned to the L.A. County jail system to act as watchdogs to curb a pattern of rampant inmate abuse by sheriff’s deputies.

Now, my colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas reports that a federal judge has directed the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to come up with a plan to address the excessive force issues with the help of the jail monitors and lawyers representing incarcerated people.

The directive comes on the heels of a report from two jail monitors last month that said deputies are still using “head shots” (punching inmates in the head), while progress addressing excessive force has plateaued. In some cases, they said, it’s gotten worse:

“The use of ‘head shots’... where prohibited by policy, has been relatively unchanged in the last two years or more, and may be increasing,” according to the monitors.“No issue has been discussed more with management over the last six years and especially in the last two years, to little avail.”

The jail monitors were put in place as a type of settlement after a class action lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, which cited the deputies’ abuse, and alleged that then-Sheriff Lee Baca knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it.

According to Peter Eliasberg, chief counsel with the ACLU, the judge wants the parties “to put together … a roadmap to bring the department into compliance” with the consent decree, and has scheduled another status conference for Aug. 15.

