Climate and Environment

Coastal Fire In Orange County Quickly Spreads To 200 Acres And Forces Around 900 Homes To Evacuate

By  Nate PerezPhoenix Tso  and LAist Staff
Updated May 12, 2022 12:35 PM
Published May 12, 2022 10:03 AM
White smoke billows behind houses in a suburban neighborhood
A view of smoke from the Coastal Fire on Wednesday early evening.
(Jill Replogle
/
LAist )
Jump to

A fast moving wildfire has burned around 24 homes and forced close to 900 homes to evacuate in Laguna Niguel. The fire began just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

“As far as this morning we're looking at approximately 200 acres," said TJ McGovern, assistant chief of field operations for Orange County Fire Authority. "As far as containment, we don't have that number yet.”

One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital during the firefight and their condition is unknown.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the board is working toward declaring a local state of emergency

“I'm currently working with [California State Senator Pat Bates], the county staff and the Orange County Fire Authority to leverage all available resources, including any state and federal funding to support the city and the residents impacted by this tragedy,” Bartlett said.

The Basics

  • Acreage: 199 acres
  • Containment: 0%
  • Structures destroyed: At least 20
  • Structures threatened: n/a
  • Resources deployed: n/a

The Background

The fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. yesterday and quickly spread from 30 acres at 5 p.m. to 200 acres by 6:15 p.m.

Flames came to a head on a hilltop and rapidly moved into a wealthy neighborhood, burning homes in La Vue and Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Trail.

This blaze, known as the Coastal Fire, comes on the heels of the Emerald Fire that burned 154 acres around northern Laguna Beach in February.

SoCal Edison sent a report to the California Public Utilities Commission saying, "Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. Our investigation is ongoing."

Evacuations

Check ocsheriff.gov/coastalfire for the latest information.

Mandatory: Mandatory evacuations are in place for people living north of the intersection of Flying Cloud and Pacific Island Drives, Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive, and neighborhoods entered from Niguel Road and west of Highlands Avenue.

Voluntary: The area south of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Pacific Island Drive and Crown Valley Parkway is under a Voluntary Evacuation Warning.

Evacuation Center

For people: The Crown Valley Community Center is welcoming evacuees at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway.

For animals: none listed

Road Closures

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

School Closures

None

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory today because of the fire.

Weather Conditions

No wind advisories in Orange County, temperatures in the 70s.

Scenes On The Ground

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.

How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Additional Information

For the latest information straight from local emergency officials, check the following websites and social media accounts:

Resources

LAist: Tips and Explainers
What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

