Coastal Fire In Orange County Quickly Spreads To 200 Acres And Forces Around 900 Homes To Evacuate

A fast moving wildfire has burned around 24 homes and forced close to 900 homes to evacuate in Laguna Niguel. The fire began just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

“As far as this morning we're looking at approximately 200 acres," said TJ McGovern, assistant chief of field operations for Orange County Fire Authority. "As far as containment, we don't have that number yet.”

One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital during the firefight and their condition is unknown.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the board is working toward declaring a local state of emergency

“I'm currently working with [California State Senator Pat Bates], the county staff and the Orange County Fire Authority to leverage all available resources, including any state and federal funding to support the city and the residents impacted by this tragedy,” Bartlett said.



The Basics

Acreage: 199 acres

Containment: 0%

Structures destroyed: At least 20

Structures threatened: n/a

Resources deployed: n/a

The Background

The fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. yesterday and quickly spread from 30 acres at 5 p.m. to 200 acres by 6:15 p.m.

Flames came to a head on a hilltop and rapidly moved into a wealthy neighborhood, burning homes in La Vue and Coronado Pointe near the Aliso Summit Trail.

This blaze, known as the Coastal Fire, comes on the heels of the Emerald Fire that burned 154 acres around northern Laguna Beach in February.

SoCal Edison sent a report to the California Public Utilities Commission saying, "Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. Our investigation is ongoing."



Evacuations

Check ocsheriff.gov/coastalfire for the latest information.

Mandatory: Mandatory evacuations are in place for people living north of the intersection of Flying Cloud and Pacific Island Drives, Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive, and neighborhoods entered from Niguel Road and west of Highlands Avenue.

Voluntary: The area south of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive to the intersection of Pacific Island Drive and Crown Valley Parkway is under a Voluntary Evacuation Warning.



Evacuation Center

For people: The Crown Valley Community Center is welcoming evacuees at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway.

For animals: none listed



Road Closures

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.



School Closures

None



Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory today because of the fire.

If you smell smoke or see ash due to wildfire, follow the tips listed below to limit your exposure: https://t.co/Ek1ASIkQdL#CoastalFire #LagunaNiguel #LagunaBeach pic.twitter.com/47RJooMSRP — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) May 12, 2022

Weather Conditions

No wind advisories in Orange County, temperatures in the 70s.

Humidities have lowered a lot this morning (see map of 24hr change). With winds pickup today, elevated fire weather conditions will persist today into the weekend. Be extra careful with anything that could start a fire. #cawx #laheat pic.twitter.com/1eOxXxFxYB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 12, 2022

Scenes On The Ground

OCFA’s FIRIS Intel 24 on the Costal Incident, Orange County. Fire is currently 183 acres. Multiple structures remain threatened. pic.twitter.com/jFX1t95YTZ — FIRIS (@FIRIS) May 12, 2022

OCFA’s FIRIS Intel 24 on the Costal Incident, updated map has the Fire size at 195 acres. Posting updated video shortly. pic.twitter.com/gsbeR6cMiJ — FIRIS (@FIRIS) May 12, 2022

OCFA's FIRIS Intel 24 on the Costal Incident. Second video of the incident showing the impacted structures along Aliso canyon trail and Coronado point road with the spot fires on top by the club house. Fire is holding at 195 acres. pic.twitter.com/NBMPorYRgD — FIRIS (@FIRIS) May 12, 2022

#coastalfire this light is terrifying. Dozens of engines Saving houses. It's a battle house to house. pic.twitter.com/umB1jzMnxO — Stuart Palley (@stuartpalley) May 12, 2022

#CoastalFire in Laguna Niguel, Orange Co: 3 acres in light-medium fuels w/ a spot fire out in front. Located near the SOCWA Coastal Treatment Plant @ 28303 Alicia Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/hlltnGRZTZ — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) May 11, 2022

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.



How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

