Morning Brief: A Maskless Summer (Maybe), A Racial Justice Bureau, And Tres Leches

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 13.

California is already planning to ditch its color-coded tier system of reopening on June 15. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom might take that new world order a step further: a state agency is going to consider the possibility of letting vaccinated folks forego masks while they’re at work, whether they’re inside and outside, starting this summer.

The proposal would also eliminate the requirement for workers to stay six feet apart.

In its current iteration, the proposal would put those changes into effect in early August. But in a clip posted on Twitter , Newsom told KTTV reporter Elex Michaelson that he’d like to see mask mandates all but thrown out the window on June 15.

In Newsom’s vision of the summer and beyond, masks would be required “only in those settings that are indoors, only in those massively large settings … where people are mixing in real dense spaces,” he said. “Otherwise we’ll make guidance, recommendations, but no mandates and no restrictions in businesses large and small.”

The comment comes as California’s coronavirus case rates are among the lowest in the country , with a current positivity rate of just 1.1% . In L.A. County, the positivity rate is at 0.7% .

The proposal under consideration by the state’s workplace safety agency would require everyone in an indoor setting to be fully vaccinated and symptom-free in order to ditch masks.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Teenagers ages 16 and up can get vaccinated, but misinformation has led to reluctance among many Latino teens in South L.A.

among many Latino teens in South L.A. The LAUSD board is set to vote on a proposal to vastly increase the amount of money it distributes to schools through an “equity index.”

on a proposal to vastly increase the amount of money it distributes to schools through an “equity index.” California’s new attorney general is creating a racial justice bureau that will focus on hate crimes, including the rising number of anti-Asian attacks.

that will focus on hate crimes, including the rising number of anti-Asian attacks. Some community college faculty members are worried that their administration's reopening plans will put them in danger.

that their administration's reopening plans will put them in danger. Enjoy eating in the streets of L.A.? You're in luck .

Before You Go ... 7 Exceptional Tres Leches In L.A.

Tres leches cake from Versailles Cuban restaurant. (Elina Shatkin / For LAist)

There's no such thing as a perfect tres leche. Recipes vary from country to country, state to state and person to person. Some are thick and drowned in liquid, others have an airy texture with only a splash of milk.

For many of Southern California's best panaderías, restaurants and caterers, tres leches is a test of their prowess and a hallmark of excellence. The happy result is an abundance of choices across L.A.