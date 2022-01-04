Morning Brief: 12+ Boosters, Missed Child Care Provider Funding, And Art In The South Bay

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Jan. 4.

Yesterday, the FDA announced that it approved the Pfizer booster shot for kids ages 12 through 15. That’s great news for parents who are worried about sending their children back to school amid the omicron surge; it’s unclear how much the vaccine prevents the spread of the new variant, but it does protect against severe illness.

The announcement comes as hospitals are seeing an increase in pediatric admissions. Data from Israel, which informed the FDA’s decision, showed no new cases of inflammation of the heart or the tissue surrounding the heart in 6,300 people ages 12 through 15 who received the booster.

The boosters won’t be officially available to this younger age group until the CDC signs off on them, but once they are, you’ll be able to get the shots (or bring the teen in your life to get one) at most of the same places offering vaccines and boosters for adults, including pharmacies, doctor’s offices and clinics throughout L.A.

Kids ages 12 to 15 will need to bring proof of their age, such as a birth certificate, medical documents or school ID.

They’ll also need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or “responsible adult.” The L.A. County Department of Public Health notes that if children are with a responsible adult, they’ll still need to have a consent form signed by their parent or guardian.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Harley Rouda, the Democrat who knocked a Republican congressman out of one of Orange County's most entrenched GOP strongholds, won't seek office this year.

Licensed California child care providers are entitled to thousands of dollars to help stabilize their businesses during the pandemic, but about a third of providers haven’t registered to receive their stipend.

to receive their stipend. State legislators are considering measures this year that would impact paid leave policies, employee data protections, farmworker elections, and more.

this year that would impact paid leave policies, employee data protections, farmworker elections, and more. For all the show business talk of inclusion, fewer female directors are getting jobs than a year ago, and progress in other fields is glacial at best.

than a year ago, and progress in other fields is glacial at best. So 2021 wasn't much better than 2020. So you drank a little too much to compensate. Time to sober up.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: San Pedro's First Thursday ArtWalk

Art. (The Flooz / LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

Start the new year by seeing art in the South Bay. Organizers of the First Thursday ArtWalk at the San Pedro Waterfront District are curating food trucks in addition to art, music and shopping.

