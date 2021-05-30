LA County Libraries Will Reopen More Branches

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

L.A. County began reopening some of its libraries in April, and will welcome visitors back to 21 more branches beginning in early June.

Three bookmobiles will also reopen for select in-person services.

The additional facilities will bring the number of reopened county libraries up to 81.

Starting June 7, these libraries will return to in-person services: Bell Gardens, the George Nye Jr. Library in Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens, Lake Los Angeles, Maywood Cesar Chavez and Westlake Village.

On June 8, others will open, including: Charter Oak Library in Covina, Chet Holifield Library in Montebello and Los Nietos Library in Whittier.