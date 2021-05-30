Support for LAist comes from
LA County Libraries Will Reopen More Branches

By  Olivia Richard
Published May 30, 2021 2:56 PM
library-books-shelves.jpg
Stacks of books
(Photo by Jay Banzia/LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
L.A. County began reopening some of its libraries in April, and will welcome visitors back to 21 more branches beginning in early June.

Three bookmobiles will also reopen for select in-person services.

The additional facilities will bring the number of reopened county libraries up to 81.

Starting June 7, these libraries will return to in-person services: Bell Gardens, the George Nye Jr. Library in Lakewood, Hawaiian Gardens, Lake Los Angeles, Maywood Cesar Chavez and Westlake Village.

On June 8, others will open, including: Charter Oak Library in Covina, Chet Holifield Library in Montebello and Los Nietos Library in Whittier.

