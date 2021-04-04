LA County Libraries Are Reopening

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The L.A. County library system will reopen 30 of its 85 locations at 50% capacity for some in-person services later this month, following the county's move into the orange tier.

Some of those branches include East Los Angeles, Lancaster, West Covina and Graham Library near South Gate.

Skye Patrick, the county’s library director, said the department tried to think of everything when it comes to safety.

“Our staff and customers will all be expected to wear a mask, and all of our library entrances have a software where it will manage our visitor count and our capacity limits,” she said. “In addition to that, we have our plexiglass protective screens, and we've changed all of our air filters to ensure the proper airflow.”

Once the branches reopen, customers will be able to browse the libraries’ book collections, use printers and the public Wi-Fi, and more.

For a full list of the branches reopening, and the libraries' reopening plan, visit the county library system's website.