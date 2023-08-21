Tropical Storm Hilary Rolls Into SoCal (And Other Headlines)

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Tropical Storm Hilary is here, bringing with it blankets of rain, high winds and very high concerns about flooding and mudslides. LAUSD even canceled classes for today.



Hilary rolls into SoCal

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Storm talk and trepidation had been everywhere in Southern California these past few days — as the region faced down a rare tropical storm coming our way.

We've been getting ready with the rest of you, from surf warnings to authorities urging residents of Catalina Island to leave. By the time it got here, Hilary was downgraded to a tropical storm — but those have their own tragic history here, as we learned the last time one hit the area.

All eyes are now on Palm Springs, an area ripe for bad flooding due to the dry desert soil’s inability to absorb vast amounts of rainfall.

Here’s where things stand for now on the storm, and we have a few more resources below. One key thing to note: We’re doing our best to make sure you’re updated in this newsletter but when the news is moving this fast, remember you can always check LAist.com for the latest.

Stay safe, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)



*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... one more thing

The top three tea-sipping trends

THREE - Spain takes the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Spain was seen as a team in disarray coming into the tournament, while England was seen as one of the clear favorites to win it all, especially after the USWNT got sent home earlier. Despite all that, Spain defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s World Cup final , though questions still surround the team in the aftermath.

TWO - KCON lights up Los Angeles

KCON is the biggest celebration of Korean pop culture and music, and it took over the city (despite any fears of weather) over the weekend. We’ve talked about KCON extensively for the K-Pop Dreaming podcast, and social media — as one can expect — has kept extensive tabs on it.

ONE - Hilary makes the rounds on the internet

Surfers, flooding and damage are among the multitude of images you’ll see on social media when it comes to Tropical Storm Hilary, but another thing you might run into? Memes. In the days leading up to the storm, the internet reminded us that it remains undefeated, as evidenced by this collection of memes that started springing up when people heard a hurricane was headed to L.A. Also, because of the quake in Ojai, the internet quickly went to work unearthing the term "hurriquake." No, really ... it did.