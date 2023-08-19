Hurricane Hilary Is Landing Sunday, But The Memes Are Already Here

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

It's Saturday and we're bracing as Hurricane Hilary bears down on Southern California. All indications still point to it weakening to a tropical storm before landing.

If you're looking for a catch-all compendium of the things you need to know to get ready for Hilary, go here.

If a deep-dive look at just how rare this weather event is for Southern California strikes your fancy, we got that here.

Now if you want memes, absurdity, a little bit of LOLs before the storm — stay put, because this is the post where we scour the internet so you don't have to.

But first, let's do the weather.

Along the coast today, highs will be in the low 70s. In Downtown L.A., highs will hover around the low 80s, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight. In the valleys, highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90, and Antelope Valley will see highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. For Orange County, temperatures will be in the low 70s, and around 80 farther inland.

Inland areas, meanwhile, will see highs in the low 80s to mid 90s, and over in the low desert, highs are between low to mid 90s.

And now... the memes

A tropical storm landing in SoCal is a nearly once-in-a-century event. It's serious business, with areas across Southern California placed under a tropical storm watch.

It's new to so many of us here. But not to our friends in Florida, which brings us to the "look, people" memes:

Since California doesn’t usually get hurricanes and Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is headed their way, here’s a quick reference chart for hurricane strength pic.twitter.com/Yx3283DUGl — ScottW (@jswtreeman) August 18, 2023

as a floridian that’s been through several hurricanes my best tip is to not underestimate the power of mother nature.



stay safe friends 🫡 #HurricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/ZDDmP68ILs — Jess ☕️ (@CryptoNCoffeee) August 19, 2023

Many of us took to social media to give voice to our anxieties and perseverance in the face of this rare August meteorological event. Behold the "me, during..." memes:

Me, a dumbass having played out in the rain during hurricane Isabel in VA mid-2000s seeing tropical storm warnings in LA: pic.twitter.com/W1KPSg1MkY — Ian Landis (@IanRanen) August 19, 2023

Did we already say that the last time a tropical storm hit California was in 1939? Below are the "dang, I've been prepping for the wrong natural disasters" memes:

me staring at my earthquake kit as #HurricaneHilary moves towards socal pic.twitter.com/IuvBtUUIgl — Haley Forté (@haleymf97) August 18, 2023

I'm such a Californian, I've never seen Google's hurricane maps before, only their fire maps 💀 #HurricaneHilary pic.twitter.com/ybPfCMLGop — Sean (@Sheep_tester) August 19, 2023

Us Californians, preparing for #HurricaneHilary with no idea of how to prepare for such an event. pic.twitter.com/MN0qCFSVED — QuackedOnPadres (@QuackedOnPadres) August 18, 2023

And finally, a perennial in the genre, the "making fun of Angelenos complaining about the weather" meme:

Me but I'm googling "Can you still go to Disneyland during a hurricane?" https://t.co/CfJ881PBkJ — Diana Gonzales 🐈 (@trojanchick99) August 18, 2023

Stay safe, everyone!