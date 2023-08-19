Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Hurricane Hilary Is Landing Sunday, But The Memes Are Already Here

By  Fiona Ng
Updated Aug 19, 2023 7:17 PM
Published Aug 19, 2023 8:20 AM
A geothermal map of SoCal in shades of red, purple and orange indicating temperature ranges.
Forecast for rain fall over the weekend- the NWS warns of Hurricane Hilary touching down on SoCal.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego office.)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE

It's Saturday and we're bracing as Hurricane Hilary bears down on Southern California. All indications still point to it weakening to a tropical storm before landing.

If you're looking for a catch-all compendium of the things you need to know to get ready for Hilary, go here.

If a deep-dive look at just how rare this weather event is for Southern California strikes your fancy, we got that here.

Now if you want memes, absurdity, a little bit of LOLs before the storm — stay put, because this is the post where we scour the internet so you don't have to.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

But first, let's do the weather.

Along the coast today, highs will be in the low 70s. In Downtown L.A., highs will hover around the low 80s, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight.  In the valleys, highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90, and Antelope Valley will see highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. For Orange County, temperatures will be in the low 70s, and around 80 farther inland.

Inland areas, meanwhile, will see highs in the low 80s to mid 90s, and over in the low desert, highs are between low to mid 90s.

The Brief

And now... the memes

A tropical storm landing in SoCal is a nearly once-in-a-century event. It's serious business, with areas across Southern California placed under a tropical storm watch.

It's new to so many of us here. But not to our friends in Florida, which brings us to the "look, people" memes:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Many of us took to social media to give voice to our anxieties and perseverance in the face of this rare August meteorological event. Behold the "me, during..." memes:

Did we already say that the last time a tropical storm hit California was in 1939? Below are the "dang, I've been prepping for the wrong natural disasters" memes:

@itsbbcue

Getting a little worried about Hurricane Hilary here in San Diego! Plus, my kids go back to school the day it will probably hit. 😬😬😬😳😳😕😱 #hurricane #hurricanehilary #rockyoulikeahurricane #capcut #capcutedit #capcut_edit #capcutviral #viral #fyp #foryoupage #sandiego #cats #hurricaneseason #hurricaneseason2023 #weather #weatherworries #tropicalstorm #tropicalstorms #tropicalstormhilary #california #californiaweather #californiastorm #californiastorm2023 #nervous #checkingthatforecast #hurricaneprep #stormwatch #anytips #anytips? #like #follow #thankyou #yourethebest #catzoningout

♬ Rock You Like a Hurricane (2011) - Scorpions

And finally, a perennial in the genre, the "making fun of Angelenos complaining about the weather" meme:

Stay safe, everyone!

YOUR GUIDE TO LA RAIN
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist