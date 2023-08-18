Hurricane Hilary Is On Its Way. Here's What We Know So Far

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Hurricane Hilary has strengthened into a Category 4 storm with winds over 130 mph, and it looks like it's headed straight for Southern California, according to forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.

There'll be a chance of showers on Saturday night, but the storm is expected to hit Southern California on Sunday, with the most intense rain and wind striking at night and sticking around into Monday morning.

Hurricane Hilary is still heading towards Southern California as of Friday, August 18. (National Hurricane Center)

The storm is predicted to weaken from a hurricane into a tropical storm by the time it reaches us in part due to the colder waters off our coast.

Our dramatic, mountainous topography will also help to break up the storm, according to Paul Iñiguez, meteorologist with the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institute for Oceanography.

“They’re large speed bumps in the air,” he said.

Rainfall totals could reach 6+ inches in our desert areas according to this forecast from August 18. (National Hurricane Center)

The only difference between a hurricane and a tropical storm is wind speed, and regardless of what Hilary is downgraded to, one thing's for certain: it's going to bring enough rain to threaten communities, particularly those in the mountains and deserts.

We could see flash floods across the southwestern U.S., particularly in desert areas due to Hurricane Hilary. (National Hurricane Center)

Tropical storm and flood watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for counties across Southern California.

What else you should know

Rainfall : Expect 2-4 inches across many metro areas, and potentially more than 6 inches in the mountains and deserts. Rainfall rates could hit 0.5 to 1 inches per hour, meaning debris flows and flash floods are very much a possibility.



: Expect 2-4 inches across many metro areas, and potentially more than 6 inches in the mountains and deserts. Rainfall rates could hit 0.5 to 1 inches per hour, meaning debris flows and flash floods are very much a possibility. Wind : Should be around 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 73 mph in some spots. That's strong enough to potentially cause power outages and downed trees. Comparable to a strong Santa Ana wind event.



: Should be around 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 73 mph in some spots. That's strong enough to potentially cause power outages and downed trees. Comparable to a strong Santa Ana wind event. Violent seas: South-facing beaches are particularly vulnerable and could see waves up to 10 feet high. There's also a high risk of rip currents. Boaters should seek safe harbor on Sunday and Monday due to dangerous conditions.

How cities and counties are preparing

“Whether it be wildfires or earthquakes the city is prepared,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

The city has issued an emergency alert and has activated its Emergency Operations Center, has a fully staffed fire department on standby and is expanding its 311 operating hours. The L.A. Department of Water and Power also has crews available to respond to power issues.

The L.A. County Department of Public Works has been clearing debris basins and culverts, and fixing roads across unincorporated areas since last spring, when the last of the atmospheric rivers slammed into us. They have teams ready to deploy in case of incident, as do Orange and Ventura counties.

"We're preparing for the worst, but the forecast is not out of line with what we were dealing with this last winter," said Steven Frasher, public information officer with L.A. public works.

Both L.A. and Ventura county fire departments are preparing for swift water rescues.

The city of Avalon on Santa Catalina is going to be one of the hardest hit spots. As such, L.A. County has preemptively deployed an additional rescue boat and personnel to the island.

"If you don't need to be on Catalina Island this weekend make other plans or at least get off the island by Saturday just to make sure that you're safe," said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn during a news conference.

Some south and southeast facing beaches are being shored up in anticipation of a storm surge, including Seal Beach in Orange Count as it's particularly vulnerable. Long Beach, San Pedro, Point Mugu and Port Hueneme are as well.



What's the risk?

Heavy rainfall is likely to result in debris flows and flash floods. Desert communities out in places like the Antelope Valley could see flooded roads, especially at low water crossings.

Be smart and avoid driving Sunday night through Monday morning if you can. Treat this like you would a powerful atmospheric river.

DRIVE SAFE Advice on driving in the rain:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

Read more: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

The context

For the first time ever, the National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for areas across Southern California. The last time we were directly hit by a tropical storm was back in 1939, when one made landfall in Long Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

While the track of this storm is unusual, the hurricane itself is not.

“So far this season has played out as expected,” said Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical cyclones regularly form off the coast of Southwest Mexico between May and November. While they usually track west out into the Pacific, they can head north toward Baja.

Sometimes they do indirectly impact Southern California. In September 2022, Hurricane Kay dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the area, causing flooding and damaging homes.



Cancellations

The Dodgers, Angels and Padres have all had their Sunday home games moved to Saturday, so they'll all be playing double headers.

If you were planning on taking a trip out to the desert, you know that Joshua Tree National Park is closed to backpacking. And the Mojave National Preserve, which just saw its most destructive fire on record, is closed completely. It's unclear how this major storm is going to affect recovery efforts.

The Summer Sounds concert series in West Hollywood has been rescheduled.



Downed tree, power line or flooded road?

Dial 911 if it's an emergency.

However, if you need to report a flooded road or a downed tree, you can call the following non-emergency numbers:



L.A. City: Dial 311 for a flooded road or downed tree. Call (800) DIAL-DWP if you see a downed power line.

L.A. County: (800) 675-HELP

Ventura County: (805) 384-1500

Orange County: (714) 955-0200 or visit here.

If you're in L.A. County and need sand bags you can find some at local fire houses.



Sign up for emergency alerts

LAFD SAFETY TIPS As Hurricane Hilary approaches, it's important to have a safety plan in place. Advice from L.A. County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone:

Have an evacuation plan

Create an emergency supply kit

Have a backup battery for any essential medical equipment

Stay out of the ocean and floodwaters, and avoid moving water

Place sandbags around homes and apartments in areas prone to flooding

Never approach downed power lines

Watch out for falling trees and power lines

Boat operators: evaluate the storm forecast and impact on marinas and harbors

A detailed list of emergency kit items can be found at ready.la county.gov; there will be real-time emergency updates on the county’s emergency website, found on the county’s landing page: LA county.gov/emergency.

How we're reporting on this

