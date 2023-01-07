Tips To Stay Prepared For The Next LA Storm

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The storm has subsided, for now. Use these tips to stay prepared for the next deluge (which is set to arrive in L.A. County on Monday).

Pack, stock, and leave a trace: Prepare an emergency bag with important personal documents, extra clothes, and food in case of evacuation. Be sure to leave information in your home on where you plan to go and your contact information in case others need to find you. If you live on a hillside, stock essential supplies like food and water to shelter in place in case of a mudslide or debris flow.

Shore up your home: All residents should have their roofs inspected for possible leaks, and if you live in a flood zone or hillside community, be sure to take advantage of sandbags offered by the city of L.A. and the county.

Report problems: Call 800-675-4357 to report any storm-related issues like localized flooding, plugged-up storm drains, malfunctioning traffic signals, or trees blocking the road. But don’t get too close to any hazards — city officials are urging residents to stay away from flood control infrastructure because of unpredictable conditions.

Banish the bins: Take your trash cans in after they’ve been serviced, and don’t park too close to the curb — this can stop rainwater from draining properly.

Check the trees: “If people have trees that look like they are moving or loose or the ground around the tree doesn't look quite right, that could potentially be a signal that this root system has been weakened by all the rain,” said Steven Frasher with L.A. County Public Works. “And that should be reported.”

Sign up for alerts: Get notified when local authorities say it’s time to get out. You can find out where to sign up for alerts in your county in the adjacent list.

