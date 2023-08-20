Tropical Storm Hilary Has Arrived. Here's What You Need To Know

Roadways are flooded, evacuation warnings are in effect and there are a whole lot of closures and cancellations as Tropical Storm Hilary takes over Southern California.

Residents have yet to see the heaviest rains, which are expected to arrive this evening.

Indian Canyon Drive is closed where it crosses a usually dry wash section of the Whitewater River as the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary spread possibly catastrophic rain, flash floods and winds across the desert regions of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

The latest

One to three inches of heavy rain have already fallen across Los Angeles County and Tropical Storm Hilary hasn't even crossed into the United States yet. Expect rainfall to intensify through the evening. A state of emergency is in effect for much of Southern California.

"We don’t recommend travel today across the area," said Joe Srirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Tropical storm warnings, as well as flash flood warnings and watches are in effect throughout the region, including in L.A. County.

We've already seen flooded streets, particularly out in low lying desert areas.

**CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS**



Road Closures:

*Sierra Highway; Pearblossom Hwy to Ave. S

*Ave. N; Sierra Hwy to 10th St. W.



Flooded:

Ave. Q at 35th St. E

Ave. P at 10th St. E.

Ave. O at 30th St. W.



Palmdale Blvd. at 30th St. E.

30th St. E.; Ave. S to Ave. R



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/YCsmgiqq7N — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) August 20, 2023

The forecast

Rainfall: The rain will intensify through the evening and stay strong until about 9 p.m. to 11pm. Ultimately, 2 to 4 inches are expected along the coast, 5 to 10 inches up in the mountains, and 2 to 6 inches out in the deserts.

Wind: Gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the foothills and mountains.

Storm track: Rainfall and wind will intensify as the storm moves from Baja into San Diego County some time between 3-5pm in the afternoon. After that, the storm should continue to track just east of L.A. County, through Riverside and San Bernardino counties before moving on to Nevada, just east of Las Vegas.

How much longer: We should largely be in the clear by Monday morning, though showers will remain a possibility through the rest of the day.

Evacuations

Evacuation warnings are in effect for Silverado and Williams canyons in Orange County because of possible debris flows. Voluntary evacuations are encouraged and the order will remain in effect until at least Monday morning.

Visitors have been encouraged to evacuate Catalina, and Long Beach has set up a temporary shelter to take them in.

Down in the Inland Empire, evacuation warnings have been issued for Beaumont, Banning and Hemet. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily evacuate before the worst of the storm arrives this afternoon.

Cancellations and closures

Los Angeles International Airport has cancelled at least 80 flights, while Burbank has canceled 114. Over in Santa Ana, 101 flights have been cancelled at John Wayne.

State beaches in Orange and San Diego counties are closed through Monday.

Joshua Tree is closed until the afternoon of August 21 due to the flood risk. Mojave National Preserve, which just saw its most destructive fire on record, is closed as well.

Long Beach transit has suspended bus service through Aug. 21.

A number of Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains between Los Angeles and San Diego are canceled Saturday night through Monday morning.

The L.A. Zoo is closed until Monday.

The Interstellar Music Festival in San Pedro is canceled this weekend.

"CicLAvia—Koreatown meets Hollywood" has been canceled for Sunday. On Saturday, organizers announced that while the event "has always gone on rain or shine, the weather is just too unpredictable."

The L.A. Unified School District will announce later in the day on Sunday whether schools will be open on Monday.

Downed tree, power line or flooded road?

If you need to report a flooded road or a downed tree, you can call the following non-emergency numbers:



L.A. City: Dial 311 for a flooded road or downed tree. Call (800) DIAL-DWP if you see a downed power line.

L.A. County: (800) 675-HELP

Ventura County: (805) 384-1500

Orange County: (714) 955-0200 or visit here.

If you're in L.A. County and need sand bags, you can find them at local fire houses.

Dial 911 if it's an emergency.



Sign up for emergency alerts

LAFD SAFETY TIPS As Hurricane Hilary approaches, it's important to have a safety plan in place. Advice from L.A. County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone:

Have an evacuation plan

Create an emergency supply kit

Have a backup battery for any essential medical equipment

Stay out of the ocean and floodwaters, and avoid moving water

Place sandbags around homes and apartments in areas prone to flooding

Never approach downed power lines

Watch out for falling trees and power lines

Boat operators: evaluate the storm forecast and impact on marinas and harbors

A detailed list of emergency kit items can be found at ready.la county.gov; there will be real-time emergency updates on the county’s emergency website, found on the county’s landing page: LA county.gov/emergency.

The context

For the first time ever, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for areas across Southern California. The last time we were directly hit by a tropical storm was in 1939, when one made landfall in Long Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

While the track of this storm is unusual, the hurricane itself is not.

“So far this season has played out as expected,” said Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical cyclones regularly form off the coast of Southwest Mexico between May and November. While they usually track west out into the Pacific, they can head north toward Baja.

Sometimes they do indirectly affect Southern California. In September 2022, Hurricane Kay dropped more than 5 inches of rain on the area, causing flooding and damaging homes.

