LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Climate and Environment

A Magnitude-5.1 Earthquake Hits Ventura County As Hilary Storm Intensifies

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Aug 20, 2023 3:13 PM
An aerial map of Southern California with red dots.
The 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Ojai in Ventura, California. Several aftershocks quickly followed.
( U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck just south of Ojai in Ventura County at approximately 2:41p.m. Sunday as tropical storm Hilary continued to intensify across Southern California.

"This earthquake is not related to the storm," said Morgan Page, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey. "This is an area that frequently has earthquakes so it's not unexpected that there'd be a moderate sized earthquake in this area."

More than 10 aftershocks followed, many larger than magnitude 3, which is to be expected.

There's also a chance that this was a foreshock, or a smaller quake preceding a larger one. The USGS says there's a 5% chance that this could trigger another magnitude 5 or greater quake in the next week.

No damage was immediately reported.

The quake was of moderate intensity. People reported feeling the quake north of Lompoc and south of Oceanside, according to the "Did You Feel It?" map.

An early warning was issued via Shake Alert.

The good news is that Tropical Storm Hilary prep mirrors earthquake prep. So if you went out and picked up water, food, extra medicine and first aid, you're in pretty good shape for when a bigger quake hits.

LISTEN: When The Big One hits, it’ll take under two minutes for more than 10 million Southern Californians to lose internet, power, and a sense of security. The Big One podcast tells you what you need to know to prepare and survive.

What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?
Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

