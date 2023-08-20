Palm Springs Prepares And Waits For Hilary's Deluge

The rain has started across the Coachella Valley and is expected to be most intense this afternoon through evening, with a flood warning in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday. It's already recorded its heaviest hourly rainfall on record, according to Daniel Swain, UCLA climate scientist. The region could see 2 to 3 inches of rain per hour, which dry desert soils can’t absorb, leading to potentially catastrophic flooding across the region.

Authorities are especially warning people near washes and rivers to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Last night in Palm Springs, clouds gathered ominously over the mountains but rain and wind had yet to start. At City hall, locals were gathering to shovel sand and prepare sand bags.

John Demersseman, who's lived in the city since 1979, has seen a fair share of floods.

“We've had some pretty good thunderstorms in Palm Springs, and I've seen water run 12, 14 inches deep in downtown Palm Springs,” he said. “So if this is gonna be worse than that, it could be kind of something to see.”

Demersseman said he’s most concerned about homes near the washes and rivers, particularly near Whitewater Wash which can quickly flood.

“I feel like people in parts of the city are in desperate trouble,” he said. “The people all the way along the Whitewater Wash, because that overflows and wipes out all the golf courses along the wash, and it's not too far behind that the houses are there.”

Maria Shore and 13-year-old daughter Phoebe filled up sandbags outside of Palm Springs City Hall Saturday evening in preparation for the incoming tropical storm. (Erin Stone/LAist)

Maria Shore and her 13-year-old twins went through the Valentine’s Day floods in 2019, and Shore said she was worried water may get in their house.

“I'm afraid of the flooding, so hopefully we can block our doors and hopefully prevent that,” said Shore. “It's a little scary, you know, first time having hurricane-force winds and things like that in the desert. I'm not new to it from back East, but this is a little scary for the kids.”

Nicole Piña and her friend Andy Rodriguez filled sandbags outside Palm Springs City Hall on Saturday evening. (Erin Stone/LAist)

Nicole Piña was born and raised in Palm Springs and has never experienced the type of flooding expected. As she and her friend Andy Rodriguez filled sandbags, she said there's a mix of excitement and fear.

“I'm kind of … not excited, but it's something new,” Piña said. “Something that you don't see here, so I'm just kinda preparing, but also kind of just having a relaxed mind. I don't wanna get too overwhelmed and start overthinking, and then everything's just gonna go downhill.”

While officials have warned about catastrophic flooding, Piña said most people she knows aren’t hearing that message.

“I feel like a lot of people think that nothing's gonna happen,” she said. “So most of us are just kind of like, 'Oh, we're preparing,' but we're also like, most likely nothing's gonna happen. California is very bipolar, so the weather, who knows? It could probably happen or it probably won't happen, but we're staying alert.”

(Left to right) Anthony, Noah Stone and Carlene outside a Domino’s in Palm Springs. (Erin Stone/LAist)

For those without a home, the situation is even more potentially dire. Unhoused folks Anthony, Noah Stone and Carlene weren't sure where to go (Anthony and Carlene declined to share their last names). They said they’d been kicked out from in front of local businesses and city buildings with overhangs, and Carlene said shelters won't take them with their pets.

”If you have a dog, you have to take your dog and put it in a kennel,” she said. “We don't have kennels we're carrying around.”

The city told LAist no dogs are allowed overnight at the shelter, but they are allowed on a leash during day.

They pooled together their cash and considered a motel room, if they could find one cheap enough. Anthony suggested a nearby store's roof they could get on if the flooding does get really bad.

(Left to right) Rafael Grava, Lalith Goli and Juliana Yonano visited Palm Springs from Los Angeles for a local music festival. (Erin Stone/LAist)

Meanwhile it's a big weekend here for visitors — it's the 10-year anniversary weekend of Splash House, a "mini Coachella" started by two Palm Springs locals. There are house music pool parties at several hotels in the city, which is why L.A. residents Rafael Grava, Lalith Goli and Julianne Yonano are in town. None of them are too concerned about the weather. If anything, they're excited.

“I'm not too worried. I'm from Miami, Florida, so I'm kind of excited for it actually,” said Grava. “I think a lot of people in L.A. are kind of going crazy about it.”

He said they haven’t heard much from the festival about the dangers of the storm, but if it gets bad they’ll just go inside.

Goli was a bit more concerned.

”I've been through Hurricane Sandy, so I'm hoping it doesn't get to that level, but we'll see where nature takes us,” Goli said. “ I'm an optimist. Hopefully things will be OK in the end. Everyone's safe.”