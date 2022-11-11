LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Like I’ve mentioned before, it’s going to take a while to get the final election results for many races. We've been following turnout and the new vote tallies closely.



Election Updates

The Los Angeles County race we are closely watching is the one for Sheriff. As of Thursday evening, challenger Robert Luna gained a bigger lead on incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

on incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The L.A. Mayor race got a little tighter. Rick Caruso had a razor thin lead over Karen Bass , who originally had a lead on Tuesday night.

, who originally had a lead on Tuesday night. Election officials still need to count up a nearly 900,000 ballots as of Thursday night and there may be more mail-in ballots coming in. Remember the 23% registered voters percentage I initially gave you? That's already gone higher as tallying continues.

and there may be more mail-in ballots coming in. Remember the 23% registered voters percentage I initially gave you? That's already gone higher as tallying continues. In Orange County, officials have a little more than 350,000 ballots they need to process.

Continue to check here for the latest election results.

Eviction Protections

One of the top issues voters in L.A. care about most is housing insecurity and homelessness. But, despite the record-breaking inflation and a scandal that involved three council members discussing limits on renters’ power, the L.A. City Council is moving forward with its plan to end COVID-era eviction protections.

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



My colleague David Wagner wrote about how pressure from tenant groups is not enough to cause the council to delay the move even though organizers have pointed out the council members in question, former president Nury Martinez, made anti-tenant remarks.

But there are some new rules that could help. Read David’s story for more.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!



Wait! Two More Things...

Build Up Your Plant Parent Skills

Wildflowers bloom in abundance near Gorman, California on April 28, 2003. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Are you an aspiring plant mama or daddy who wants to be a better, responsible nurturer to your babies, especially in California’s dry, unique habitat? For me, it honestly seems like the only plants I can keep alive are succulents like aloe vera (which are my favorite because I can use the gel for my hair AND for mosquito bites!).

Well, there’s a native plant sale tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monrovia Historical Museum. While you’re there shopping for plant babies, you can consult with local gardening experts who can pick the right plants that fit your way of life. According to the California Native Plant Society, the native plants on sale use less water, create habitat and support the ecology of our state. Check out more here and, for more information, read LAist’s native plants guide .



Visit The Upside Down

You know how we all have that ONE SHOW or BOOK that becomes such a part of our culture and lives? For some people my age, back in the days, it was Harry Potter (I was a Series of Unfortunate Events girl). But now? I gotta say it’s Stranger Things for me. Even though we have to wait for the series finale, we can still take a quick trip to the Upside Down with the Stranger Things Experience which is going on now through February. Youth tickets are as low as $37, adult tickets are as low as $49.

Check out more fun things to do this weekend in LAist’s events guide .