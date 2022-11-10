Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 11 - 13
Take an awkward family photo. Listen to William Kentridge and Claudia Rankine. Immerse yourself in LA’s culturally competent communities. Catch a free screening of Causeway for Veterans Day.
Event listings
Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Jan. 8 (select dates)
Lightscape LA
Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
Walk through an illuminated, one-mile trail in this after-dark outdoor experience. The immersive light installations come alive with color and sound as guests view thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the fan fav Winter Cathedral to 15 new displays, including the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and a huge Laser Garden.
COST: Adult tickets start at $37; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m
Awkward Family Photos LA Pop-Up Experience
Westfield Century City level 2 in front of HRB
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Prime Video teams with Awkward Family Photos to celebrate the forthcoming (Nov. 18) comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Kristen Bell. The pop-up "The People Portraits We Hate at the Wedding" encourages friends and families to stop by the photo booth for a portrait to "embrace their awkwardness” just in time for the holidays.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Nov. 11; 6 - 10 p.m.
Screening of Causeway
Battleship USS Iowa, Rear deck
250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro
In honor of Veterans Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (MVA) screens Causeway, a film that follows a soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress after surviving an explosion in Afghanistan. A panel discussion follows the film.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12; 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Surf Skate Contest + Concert
Firestone Walker Brewing Company
3205 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey
The skate collective GRLSWIRL throws its first SWIRL SurfSkate Festival with ROXY and Carvers Skateboards. The event includes a free morning surf paddle out with games and prizes, followed by a SurfSkate style competition with judges and prizes, alongside live music, food, drinks and art booths. The daytime events are free, but the nighttime concert is a ticketed event (with three drink tickets included).
COST: FREE - $45; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Berman Ceramic Arts Holiday Marketplace
Berman Ceramic Arts
5622 Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood
Shop ceramic works from more than 35 local potters and sculptors affiliated with the ceramics studio and school, Berman Ceramic Arts, ranging from functional objects (bowls, mugs etc.) to abstract sculpted pieces. The sale is fit for the spectrum of budgets, with many objects priced under $50.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Native Plant Sale
Monrovia Historical Museum
742 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia
If you want to plan a garden or add to your current one, then shop for plants native to California, which will help save water and create habitat for bees, birds and butterflies. Local artists, vendors and representatives from groups such as the Pasadena Audubon and the Arroyos and Foothills Conservancy will be onsite as well. Proceeds support the work of the California Native Plant Society, which advocates for the protection of California’s native plants and their natural habitats.
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Inglewood Open Studios Art Walk
Various locations in Inglewood
After a three-year hiatus, the open studios event returns this weekend. The event begins on Friday night with an artists reception at Residency Art Gallery from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by the self-guided art walk tour on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The city of Inglewood includes free bus transportation between tour locations. Participating artists include Michael Massenberg, fei hernandez, Ulysses Jenkins, Imani Nicole and Shirley Tse.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13
Vulture Festival
The Hollywood Roosevelt
7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The two-day pop culture extravaganza, features guests from TV, film, music and other media with interviews, panel discussions, special screenings and reunions. Choose from programs including Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Halloween One Last Time; Shenanigans: A Super Troopers Reunion, Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children, Grey’s Anatomy Cast Members Test Their Medical Knowledge; and Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th-Anniversary Parking Lot Tour: One Night Only.
COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12; 8 p.m.
Rhiannon Giddens
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
As part of the LA Phil’s Rock My Soul Festival, singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) headlines with a program that features the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Jeri Lynne Johnson and Resistance Revival Chorus.
COST: $59 - $129; MORE INFO
Saturday, Nov. 12; noon - 4 p.m.=
We ARe Here: A Celebration of Legacy
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The Music Center, the artist collective For Freedoms and Kinfolk, makers of the smartphone AR app with the same name, presents a community event that invites Angelenos to learn about the legacies of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and individuals who have contributed to our region’s rich diversity. The event blends physical spaces and hands-on activities with AR. The afternoon includes music performances by the Black Fist Brass Band and the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, spoken word and DJ sets.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 13; 7 p.m.
Concierto para Dolores: A Musical Tribute to Dolores Huerta
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
This concert honors not only Huerta’s activism, but her passion for music, dance and culture. Director Dan Guerrero and Music Director Cheche Alara are joined by Mark Torres of KPFK Radio and a cast of musicians including John Doe; La Marisoul; Gaby Moreno; Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr; and recent Grammy-Award-nominee David Aguilar. They will be backed up by a world-class house band and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. Comedian Cristela Alonzo hosts.COST: $39-$94; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 13; 12 - 6 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Los Angeles: Making Memories Festival
Los Angeles State Historic Park
1245 North Spring St., downtown L.A.
The festival began last year to honor and celebrate Alzheimer’s LA’s 40 years of service to the community. It returns this year with some of SoCal’s fav food trucks, vendors, health information and resources, and a music lineup that includes Los Lobos, Cut Chemist, Circle the Earth, Valley Queen and DJ Mona Lisa.
COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 13; 1:30 p.m.
Craft Lab Family Workshop: Monster Truck Madness with Billy Kheel
Craft Contemporary
5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Billy Kheel leads an all-ages workshop to create a custom felt monster truck. Fun for the fam, the project starts with a monster truck-shaped base. Participants then can use simple hand stitching, gluing and appliqué techniques to bring the va-voom to their trucks. Currently on view at the galleries: Luis Flores: Because of You, In Spite of You.
COST: $7 - $10 with RSVP; MORE INFO
Sunday, Nov. 13; 2 p.m.
The Un-Private Collection: William Kentridge + Claudia Rankine
Zipper Hall at The Colburn School + Livestream on Facebook and YouTube
200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Attend/watch the conversation between artist Kentridge and writer Rankine on the opening weekend of his monographic exhibition William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows at The Broad. From the museum: “Both Kentridge and Rankine examine symbols and monuments as they appear in our respective societies, rooting out colonial and racist structures—Kentridge from the vantage point of a white South African of privileged background, and Rankine from the vantage point as a Black woman in the United States.” Tickets include same-day access to the Kentridge exhibition.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Ongoing through February
Stranger Things Experience
1345 N. Montebello Blvd, Montebello
Fans of the Netflix hit get a chance to explore the upside down and unlock their powers and help Eleven save the town of Hawkins. The immersive multimedia experience lasts for 45 minutes and unlimited time at Mix-Tape, a collection of Stranger Things greatest hits, including themed food and drinks, exclusive merchandise along with unique photo opportunities.
COST: Tickets start at $37; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
American Giant Pickleball Club
Pickleball is all the rage, and American Giant launches its new collection of pickleball gear and clothing line with a special event that features pickleball workshops, music and food. The event runs 12-5 p.m. in El Segundo. Free with RSVP.
Viewing Pick
Is that Black Enough for You?!?
Film historian Elvis Mitchell’s directorial debut is part personal essay and documentary about the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s. The film features Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others offering their insights on Black representation. The film streams on Netflix beginning on Friday, Nov. 11.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Veterans get free entrees at Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen in Irvine and Brea in Honor of Veterans Day.
- The Burbank Winter Wine Walk & Holiday Street Fair takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from noon to 8 p.m., featuring 40 downtown regional businesses, providing residents over four blocks. Tickets for the Wine Walk portion are priced at $55 while Santa’s VIP Lounge passes are $139. Guests must be 21+ or older to purchase and participate in the wine walk, but the Holiday Street Fair is available to all ages.
- On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13, Benny Boy Brewing holds its AppleFest Fall Festival, which features live cider pressings, apple foods and games and tastings.
- The Tacos and Margaritas festival takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at $10 with entertainment, taco trucks and pro-wrestling.
- California Wine Festival takes place on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 in Huntington Beach. Guests can sample hard-to-find trophy wines, tasting room exclusives and limited-production wines. Tickets start at $75.
- The 2022 Korean Kimchi Festival LA takes place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. at Ovation Hollywood (fka Hollywood and Highland). The free public event features Kimchi-making demonstrations, food and drink tastings with Kimchi pairings, as well as fun influencer segments.