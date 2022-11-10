Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 11 - 13

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Jan. 8 (select dates)

Lightscape LA

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia

Walk through an illuminated, one-mile trail in this after-dark outdoor experience. The immersive light installations come alive with color and sound as guests view thousands of twinkling lights in various attractions from the fan fav Winter Cathedral to 15 new displays, including the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o’-the-wisp, Whole Hole and a huge Laser Garden.

COST: Adult tickets start at $37; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 11 - Saturday, Nov. 12; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m

Awkward Family Photos LA Pop-Up Experience

Westfield Century City level 2 in front of HRB

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City

Prime Video teams with Awkward Family Photos to celebrate the forthcoming (Nov. 18) comedy, The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Allison Janney, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Kristen Bell. The pop-up "The People Portraits We Hate at the Wedding" encourages friends and families to stop by the photo booth for a portrait to "embrace their awkwardness” just in time for the holidays.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Nov. 11; 6 - 10 p.m.

Screening of Causeway

Battleship USS Iowa, Rear deck

250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

In honor of Veterans Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs (MVA) screens Causeway, a film that follows a soldier (Jennifer Lawrence) who suffers from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress after surviving an explosion in Afghanistan. A panel discussion follows the film.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12; 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Surf Skate Contest + Concert

Firestone Walker Brewing Company

3205 Washington Blvd., Marina Del Rey

The skate collective GRLSWIRL throws its first SWIRL SurfSkate Festival with ROXY and Carvers Skateboards. The event includes a free morning surf paddle out with games and prizes, followed by a SurfSkate style competition with judges and prizes, alongside live music, food, drinks and art booths. The daytime events are free, but the nighttime concert is a ticketed event (with three drink tickets included).

COST: FREE - $45; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Berman Ceramic Arts Holiday Marketplace

Berman Ceramic Arts

5622 Cahuenga Blvd., North Hollywood

Shop ceramic works from more than 35 local potters and sculptors affiliated with the ceramics studio and school, Berman Ceramic Arts, ranging from functional objects (bowls, mugs etc.) to abstract sculpted pieces. The sale is fit for the spectrum of budgets, with many objects priced under $50.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12; 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Native Plant Sale

Monrovia Historical Museum

742 E. Lemon Ave., Monrovia

If you want to plan a garden or add to your current one, then shop for plants native to California, which will help save water and create habitat for bees, birds and butterflies. Local artists, vendors and representatives from groups such as the Pasadena Audubon and the Arroyos and Foothills Conservancy will be onsite as well. Proceeds support the work of the California Native Plant Society, which advocates for the protection of California’s native plants and their natural habitats.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Inglewood Open Studios Art Walk

Various locations in Inglewood

After a three-year hiatus, the open studios event returns this weekend. The event begins on Friday night with an artists reception at Residency Art Gallery from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by the self-guided art walk tour on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The city of Inglewood includes free bus transportation between tour locations. Participating artists include Michael Massenberg, fei hernandez, Ulysses Jenkins, Imani Nicole and Shirley Tse.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Sunday, Nov. 13

Vulture Festival

The Hollywood Roosevelt

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The two-day pop culture extravaganza, features guests from TV, film, music and other media with interviews, panel discussions, special screenings and reunions. Choose from programs including Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates Halloween One Last Time; Shenanigans: A Super Troopers Reunion, Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children, Grey’s Anatomy Cast Members Test Their Medical Knowledge; and Hedwig and the Angry Inch 24th-Anniversary Parking Lot Tour: One Night Only.

COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO

Saturday, Nov. 12; 8 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

As part of the LA Phil’s Rock My Soul Festival, singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens (Carolina Chocolate Drops) headlines with a program that features the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Jeri Lynne Johnson and Resistance Revival Chorus.

COST: $59 - $129; MORE INFO



Saturday, Nov. 12; noon - 4 p.m.=

We ARe Here: A Celebration of Legacy

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The Music Center, the artist collective For Freedoms and Kinfolk, makers of the smartphone AR app with the same name, presents a community event that invites Angelenos to learn about the legacies of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and individuals who have contributed to our region’s rich diversity. The event blends physical spaces and hands-on activities with AR. The afternoon includes music performances by the Black Fist Brass Band and the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, spoken word and DJ sets.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Soraya presents a concert tribute to Dolores Huerta. (Courtesy of NPR)

Sunday, Nov. 13; 7 p.m.

Concierto para Dolores: A Musical Tribute to Dolores Huerta

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

This concert honors not only Huerta’s activism, but her passion for music, dance and culture. Director Dan Guerrero and Music Director Cheche Alara are joined by Mark Torres of KPFK Radio and a cast of musicians including John Doe; La Marisoul; Gaby Moreno; Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr; and recent Grammy-Award-nominee David Aguilar. They will be backed up by a world-class house band and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. Comedian Cristela Alonzo hosts.COST: $39-$94; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 13; 12 - 6 p.m.

Alzheimer’s Los Angeles: Making Memories Festival

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring St., downtown L.A.

The festival began last year to honor and celebrate Alzheimer’s LA’s 40 years of service to the community. It returns this year with some of SoCal’s fav food trucks, vendors, health information and resources, and a music lineup that includes Los Lobos, Cut Chemist, Circle the Earth, Valley Queen and DJ Mona Lisa.

COST: $30 - $35; MORE INFO

Sunday, Nov. 13; 1:30 p.m.

Craft Lab Family Workshop: Monster Truck Madness with Billy Kheel

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Billy Kheel leads an all-ages workshop to create a custom felt monster truck. Fun for the fam, the project starts with a monster truck-shaped base. Participants then can use simple hand stitching, gluing and appliqué techniques to bring the va-voom to their trucks. Currently on view at the galleries: Luis Flores: Because of You, In Spite of You.

COST: $7 - $10 with RSVP; MORE INFO



Sunday, Nov. 13; 2 p.m.

The Un-Private Collection: William Kentridge + Claudia Rankine

Zipper Hall at The Colburn School + Livestream on Facebook and YouTube

200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Attend/watch the conversation between artist Kentridge and writer Rankine on the opening weekend of his monographic exhibition William Kentridge: In Praise of Shadows at The Broad. From the museum: “Both Kentridge and Rankine examine symbols and monuments as they appear in our respective societies, rooting out colonial and racist structures—Kentridge from the vantage point of a white South African of privileged background, and Rankine from the vantage point as a Black woman in the United States.” Tickets include same-day access to the Kentridge exhibition.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Ongoing through February

Stranger Things Experience

1345 N. Montebello Blvd, Montebello

Fans of the Netflix hit get a chance to explore the upside down and unlock their powers and help Eleven save the town of Hawkins. The immersive multimedia experience lasts for 45 minutes and unlimited time at Mix-Tape, a collection of Stranger Things greatest hits, including themed food and drinks, exclusive merchandise along with unique photo opportunities.

COST: Tickets start at $37; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

American Giant Pickleball Club

Pickleball is all the rage, and American Giant launches its new collection of pickleball gear and clothing line with a special event that features pickleball workshops, music and food. The event runs 12-5 p.m. in El Segundo. Free with RSVP.

Viewing Pick

Is that Black Enough for You?!?

Film historian Elvis Mitchell’s directorial debut is part personal essay and documentary about the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 70s. The film features Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya and others offering their insights on Black representation. The film streams on Netflix beginning on Friday, Nov. 11.



Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:

