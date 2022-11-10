In Van Nuys, Activists Protest Outsize Climate Impact Of Super-Rich

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Local climate activists blocked the entrance to a private jet company outside Van Nuys Airport Thursday morning. They are calling for a ban on private jets, drawing attention to how wealthy jet-setters are fueling global heating.

The protest is part of a global action today by Extinction Rebellion, a climate action group with chapters all over the world that primarily spreads their message through acts of civil disobedience.

“The primary message here is ‘ban private jets,’” said Karen Morgaime, a sociology professor at Cal State Northridge and participant in the protest. “But I think the overall message is to educate people more about the disproportionate impact that the ultra-wealthy have on our climate crisis. Their impact is demonstrably much higher than your average person.”

Morgaime and several other protestors chained themselves to a pink wooden pylon with a plane fashioned on top. Police arrived at the scene and said they would eventually arrest or cite the activists if they didn't stop blocking the business entrance.

While aviation emissions contribute a small portion of total human-caused emissions, private jets have a disproportionate impact — they can emit 2 tons of carbon dioxide per hour . The average U.S. citizen produces 14.5 tons of carbon in a whole year.

“We just feel like private jet use is so damaging to the climate,” said Extinction Rebellion activist Dylan Kidd. “It's such an indefensible activity and it's just low hanging fruit.”

The use of private jets is part of a growing conversation about who should pay for the disproportionate loss and damage caused by the climate crisis. From a local to global level, the people and countries contributing the least to climate pollution are experiencing the worst consequences.