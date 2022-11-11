Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
New totals are up for L.A. County elections. Track the latest results for LA mayor, sheriff and more

Share This
Politics

Mission Viejo City Councilmembers Must Step Down, Appeals Court Rules

By  Jill Replogle
Published Nov 10, 2022 6:26 PM
A man leans over a table spread with campaign literature for different candidates. Yard signs for various candidates are propped up between the table and a wall.
The Mission Viejo Chamber of Commerce held a candidates forum for Mision Viejo city councilmember candidates on Oct. 19, 2022.
(Jill Replogle
/
LAist)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Three Mission Viejo city councilmembers must step down immediately, according to a state appeals court ruling Thursday.

The backstory: An Orange County Superior Court judge found earlier this year that councilmembers Ed Sachs, Greg Raths and Wendy Bucknum had overstayed their terms in office by more than two years. The Mission Viejo City Council had extended the terms illegally, the court found, while they tried to work out a deal to implement a new election system.

The city's appeal of the lower court's decision is still pending. But the appeals court ruled that the councilmembers need to step down in the meantime.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What's next? At least one of the councilmembers will likely be back in office soon. All three were on the November ballot. The vote count is ongoing, but the latest tally has Bucknum with a substantial lead in her race. Raths and Sachs, who are running to represent the same district, are both trailing challenger Cynthia Vasquez.

The new council is expected to be sworn in in mid-December.

For more on the race and the legal quagmire, read this and this.

Do you live in Mission Viejo? Let us know your thoughts on the city council. You can drop us a note or a question here and it’ll be routed to our Orange County reporter.

Related Stories