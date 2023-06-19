How One Family Began Juneteenth Celebrations In Leimert Park (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Happy Juneteenth to those who celebrate!

The holiday marks the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to tell the last enslaved Black Americans they were free. Celebrations honoring this day span all around the country, and definitely around our county.



The BBQ that ended up an LA staple

One of the biggest parties in the region takes place in Leimert Park today starting at noon. This year, R&B queen Jazmine Sullivan is headlining the festival. There will be food, drinks and more than 300 vendors. Around 50,000 people are expected to attend. The celebration seems to grow each year, but it all started decades ago with one family: the Leonards.

Jonathan Leonard, a Texas transplant, is credited with hosting the neighborhood’s first Juneteenth celebration in 1949 – a backyard barbecue with watermelon and Big Red soda on the side.

“As a family, we value tradition,” Ariyana Leonard, Jonathan’s daughter, says. “I know for a lot of families Christmas might be the biggest holiday, or Hanukkah or Kwanzaa. I would say Christmas, Easter and Juneteenth are tied in our household.”

She says that her father believed in creating community during Juneteenth because it was important to honor the tradition and have it be widely recognized. His efforts to create visibility for Juneteenth paid off. In 1991, the city of Los Angeles recognized Jonathan Leonard for his contributions to the community. In 1999, the California Assembly officially recognized June 19 as Juneteenth throughout the state.

Community members remember his legacy to this day:

"It {was} a really good time,” says Dameius Cooley, who used to attend Leonard’s barbeques. “People smile and talk to you and laugh and the music is always good……Everybody's out there talking about history and Africa. It’s uplifting. You get this whole feeling of ‘wow, this is how it should be out here.’"

My colleague Aaricka Washington spoke to Cooley and Jonathan Leonard’s daughters, Ariyana and AyEsha, about the history of Juneteenth in Leimert Park. She also spoke to the current organizer for the celebration, DJ QwessCoast, and how it has expanded throughout the years. Read more about this history in her LAist story and listen to the How to LA podcast.

As part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, Los Angeles County has agreed to improve conditions within the long-troubled jail system that had been described as “barbaric.”

that had been described as “barbaric.” The runoff election to replace Nury Martinez in L.A. City Council District 6 has begun. Voters can head to one of several "voter centers" to cast their vote early.

After an Inglewood woman died giving birth earlier this year, the California Department of Public Health reviewed hospital procedures at Centinela Hospital Medical Center. An evaluation obtained by LAist last week shows the hospital put patient lives at risk by failing to meet some federal health care standards.

An evaluation obtained by LAist last week shows the hospital put patient lives at risk by failing to meet some federal health care standards. After Councilmember Curren Price became the latest city council person to be charged with corruption, the L.A. Governance Reform Project, run by a group of scholars, has laid out recommendations on how to improve the ways our local government is run.

became the latest city council person to be charged with corruption, the L.A. Governance Reform Project, run by a group of scholars, has laid out recommendations on how to improve the ways our local government is run. ICYMI: Metro’s new regional connector finally opened this weekend. Some say it’s “hugely transformative.”

If you are looking for something to keep your kids busy this summer , L.A. County Parks has a few options. Check out this list of “drop-in” day camps.

, L.A. County Parks has a few options. Check out this list of “drop-in” day camps. A few weeks before migrants were bused to L.A. last week, another group was sent to Sacramento. That group shares their stories of “ abandonment ” with the Los Angeles Times .

of “ ” with the . An FDA panel of experts recommend moving to a COVID vaccine that only targets omicron variants.

that only targets omicron variants. Don’t know what to binge watch this week ? Here’s what TV critics are saying to keep your eyes on. Also, if you are looking for some fun this week, we have a whole list of events for you to check out.

THREE - The perjury and fraud charges against Councilmember Curren Price is the latest drama to rock the L.A. City Council. Price, who has not resigned and whose term ends in 2026, is one of two Black councilmembers left on the council. The charges against him have stirred up a lot of feelings and concern about L.A.’s Black communities and the future of its political power. “I, personally, will fight to have an African American replace him,” Marilyn Green, an activist, told the L.A. Times.

TWO - It feels like we truly had an L.A. weekend, with some sunny weather (FINALLY!). Folks have been outside celebrating Juneteenth in the many events across Southern California. There’s more to enjoy today. Check out this list of free to low cost celebrations for you and the fam and friends.

ONE - A belated Father’s Day to all the dads, apas and papás out there! My timeline was flooded with appreciation posts for parents on Sunday. Here’s a cute little video of NBA players and their children on the court.