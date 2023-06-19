LA County Is Offering Drop-In Day Camps For Kids 7-17, Free Of Charge

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

School’s out for the summer, which means that working parents — and parents who just need a breather — are looking for camps to help their kids fill those long summer days.

L.A. County will be offering drop-in day camps at 56 parks this summer, free of charge.

June 12 through August 4, 2023

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Ages 7-17

Camps will include a rotation of arts and crafts, theater, fitness and field trips

A free lunch and snack will be provided

Sam Estrada, an assistant director with the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation, says the drop-in model is a pivot from previous years, when the county had traditional camps requiring pre-registration each week.

But as of Jan. 1, 2023, a new ordinance requires that day camps obtain permits from the L.A. County Department of Public Health — a change catalyzed by a child’s death at a Pasadena summer camp not affiliated with the county. Estrada says the county aims to return to the traditional model by summer 2024.



