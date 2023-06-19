Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Play In LA

LA County Is Offering Drop-In Day Camps For Kids 7-17, Free Of Charge

By Divya Prakash and Lindsey Wright
Published Jun 19, 2023 5:00 AM
An overhead shot of a pool with blue and yellow dividers separating swimming lanes. Several children are seen swimming in the foreground and background.
Kids cool off at the Glassell Park Pool.
(Mae Ryan
/
LAist)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
IN THIS ARTICLE

School’s out for the summer, which means that working parents — and parents who just need a breather — are looking for camps to help their kids fill those long summer days.

L.A. County will be offering drop-in day camps at 56 parks this summer, free of charge.

The Brief

  • June 12 through August 4, 2023
  • Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Ages 7-17
  • Camps will include a rotation of arts and crafts, theater, fitness and field trips
  • A free lunch and snack will be provided

Sam Estrada, an assistant director with the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation, says the drop-in model is a pivot from previous years, when the county had traditional camps requiring pre-registration each week.
But as of Jan. 1, 2023, a new ordinance requires that day camps obtain permits from the L.A. County Department of Public Health — a change catalyzed by a child’s death at a Pasadena summer camp not affiliated with the county. Estrada says the county aims to return to the traditional model by summer 2024.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Listen to the conversation

14:38
What’s Your Most Formative Summer Camp Moment Or Memory?
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist