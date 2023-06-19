LA County Is Offering Drop-In Day Camps For Kids 7-17, Free Of Charge
School’s out for the summer, which means that working parents — and parents who just need a breather — are looking for camps to help their kids fill those long summer days.
L.A. County will be offering drop-in day camps at 56 parks this summer, free of charge.
- June 12 through August 4, 2023
- Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Ages 7-17
- Camps will include a rotation of arts and crafts, theater, fitness and field trips
- A free lunch and snack will be provided
Sam Estrada, an assistant director with the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation, says the drop-in model is a pivot from previous years, when the county had traditional camps requiring pre-registration each week.
But as of Jan. 1, 2023, a new ordinance requires that day camps obtain permits from the L.A. County Department of Public Health — a change catalyzed by a child’s death at a Pasadena summer camp not affiliated with the county. Estrada says the county aims to return to the traditional model by summer 2024.
