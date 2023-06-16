Support for LAist comes from
Health

Centinela Hospital Failed To Take Measures That Would Help Prevent Patient Deaths, State Report Finds

By  Mariana Dale
Published Jun 16, 2023 1:36 PM
Three Black people, two women and a man, stand on stairs outside of Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood. A man and a woman hold signs that say "Justice for April" and #BlackBirthMatters.
Supporters of Inglewood resident April Valentine, who died in childbirth, protest outside Centinela Hospital.
(Mariana Dale
/
LAist)
What you should know

State investigators have found Centinela Hospital Medical Center put patients at risk by failing to meet some federal healthcare standards.

The California Department of Public Health visited the hospital weeks after an Inglewood woman died there while giving birth to her daughter.

That evaluation was in response to a complaint and looked at whether the hospital met standards required for medical facilities that receive federal funding.

Investigators say Centinela’s failure to take preventative measures to reduce the risk of blood clots, which could lead to serious injury or death, created a situation known as “immediate jeopardy.” Regulators use this term to describe conditions that “caused, or is likely to cause, serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a patient.”

The hospital’s response

Read more

  • April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.

  • Read LAist's investigation into Centinela Hospital.

In a statement, Centinela said it “immediately addressed the findings.” Though the report does not name April Valentine, it describes a patient whose story aligns with the account shared by her family and partner, including the date she was admitted to the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Valentine, as well as the clinicians and staff in the Centinela OB/GYN department, who have struggled and grieved following this incident,” the statement said.

What's next?

Investigators removed the immediate jeopardy label after the hospital presented a plan to fix the problems outlined in the report. Los Angeles Times reported the hospital faced no financial penalties.

The California Department of Public Health previously opened an investigation in the wake of Valentine’s death and said in a statement Friday that it cannot “discuss the details of an active investigation.”

Read the full report

If you need help

Birth and Postpartum Resources

  • These resources were recommended by California birth workers and families. Have a suggestion? Email sritoper@scpr.org.

  • For more on specific topics, see LAist’s pregnancy guides.

  • Mental Health

  • Breastfeeding

  • Doulas / Postpartum Support

  • Doulas provide expecting and new mothers or birthing people with educational, emotional, and physical support before, during, and after a baby is born. Postpartum doulas’ services can include cooking, help around the house, and various healing modalities. Pro tip: many postpartum doulas are available pro-bono while they are seeking certification.

    • What Do Doulas Do? – LAist’s guide to doulas, including a list of resources to find a doula in Southern California.
    • Birthworkers of Color Collective – A collective of birth workers of color providing trainings, workshops, and healing offerings for birthworkers, pregnant people, and their families.
    • DONA International – Doula certifying organization that includes a search tool to find prenatal and postpartum doulas.

  • Support Groups

  • Many support groups and parent and me classes exist throughout Southern California, and the best way to find one is to search online for groups in your area. You might also find these groups through your hospital or places where you find breastfeeding gear. It sometimes helps to look for activities you enjoy (eg. yoga, swimming, dancing) and see if they have “baby and me” classes.

  • A few places to start:

    • Kindred Space – A hub for midwifery care, doula support, lactation consulting and support groups.
    • LOOM – Provides pregnancy, breastfeeding classes, and a doula directory.
    • Lucie’s List – Map of local parent groups.
    • Pump Station – Baby supply store that also offers parent and me classes.

  • For Black Parents-to-Be

  • For Partners / Fathers

    • Black Daddy Dialogues – Support group for dads raising Black children, every second Saturday of the month.
    • Love Dad – Home visits to fathers and their children throughout L.A. County  
    • The Expecting Fathers Group for Black Dads – Support group for Black soon-to-be fathers and provides education, support and navigation tools for the prenatal, labor and delivery, postpartum, and early parenting. 

  • Loss / Grief

  • Social Services 
