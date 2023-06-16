Centinela Hospital Failed To Take Measures That Would Help Prevent Patient Deaths, State Report Finds

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

State investigators have found Centinela Hospital Medical Center put patients at risk by failing to meet some federal healthcare standards.

The California Department of Public Health visited the hospital weeks after an Inglewood woman died there while giving birth to her daughter.

That evaluation was in response to a complaint and looked at whether the hospital met standards required for medical facilities that receive federal funding.

Investigators say Centinela’s failure to take preventative measures to reduce the risk of blood clots, which could lead to serious injury or death, created a situation known as “immediate jeopardy.” Regulators use this term to describe conditions that “caused, or is likely to cause, serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a patient.”



The hospital’s response

Read more April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.

Read LAist's investigation into Centinela Hospital.

In a statement, Centinela said it “immediately addressed the findings.” Though the report does not name April Valentine, it describes a patient whose story aligns with the account shared by her family and partner, including the date she was admitted to the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Valentine, as well as the clinicians and staff in the Centinela OB/GYN department, who have struggled and grieved following this incident,” the statement said.

What's next?

Investigators removed the immediate jeopardy label after the hospital presented a plan to fix the problems outlined in the report. Los Angeles Times reported the hospital faced no financial penalties .

The California Department of Public Health previously opened an investigation in the wake of Valentine’s death and said in a statement Friday that it cannot “discuss the details of an active investigation.”

Read the full report

If you need help