Made of L.A.
Civics & Democracy

Early In-Person Voting To Replace Former City Council Member Nury Martinez Starts Today

By Daniel Martinez
Published Jun 17, 2023 12:02 PM
On the left, Marisa Alcaraz smiles at the camera. She is a light-skinned Latina, with long dark hair and dark eyes. On the right, Imelda Padilla, a light-skinned Latina, smiles at the camera. She has brown eyes, and dark hair with a few blond streaks in it.
Marisa Alcaraz (left) and Imelda Padilla (right)
(Courtesy of the Alcaraz and Padilla campaigns.)
IN THIS ARTICLE

The runoff election to replace Nury Martinez in L.A. City Council District 6 is on June 27. But starting Saturday, June 17, voters can head to one of several "voter centers" to cast their vote early.

Why it matters

District 6 faces challenges familiar to many communities in Los Angeles, including the lack of shelter for a growing unhoused population, and pollution. The district stretches nearly 20 miles from Sun Valley west to Lake Balboa.

Map shows boundaries of District 6, which has the 405, 5 and 170 running across it. Neighborhoods include all or part of Arleta, Van Nuys, Sun Valley, North Hollywood, Lake Balboa, North Hills and Panorama City.
District 6
(Courtesy City of L.A.)
The city council seat representing the district has been vacant since October. Community relations manager Imelda Padilla, and City Council aide Marisa Alcaraz are facing off to earn the job to represent more than 260,000 residents living in the area.

The backstory

Some observers characterize L.A.’s City Council as one of the most powerful in the country. In addition to drafting and passing local ordinances, the council’s 15 members wield a lot of power over decisions on land use and real estate development. Each represents about 260,000 residents — far more than other big U.S. cities.

More on life in LA

But when it comes to this particular election, most people would probably associate it with the scandal that has brought Martinez’s political career abruptly to a halt.

Last year, Martinez was caught on a secret recording making racist and homophobic remarks. She resigned after the tape was leaked. And the fallout has embroiled other local political figures, including city council member Kevin de Léon, who remains in his seat despite calls on him to resign.

A ”special election” was held in April. And since no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election is called.

Important voting dates

  • The first day to vote-by-mail was May 30.
  • June 12 is the last day to register to vote-by-mail.
  • The runoff election will be decided on June 27.
  • You can do same-day registration and vote in person up to and on June 27 as well.

For more on important election dates and other information on this special election, click here or visit the Los Angeles County Registrar/Recorder website at lavote.gov.

In-person locations

