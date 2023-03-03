The April 4 Special Election For LA City Council District 6

Can I vote in this election?

All registered voters in District 6 will receive a vote-by-mail ballot around March 6. You can check your registration status here.

Not sure if you live in District 6? The district sits in the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Sun Valley west past the 405 Freeway to Lake Balboa. It includes Arleta, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley. Input your address here to find out if you live in District 6.

