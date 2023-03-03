Support for LAist comes from
A graphical representation shows L.A. City Hall at the center with color blocks of gold and blue and silhouettes of the downtown skyline
(Illustration By Chava Sanchez)
Politics
The April 4 Special Election For LA City Council District 6
Why this election is happening, who's running, and what you need to know to make your choice.

Why are we having another election?

In late 2022, an anonymous source released a secret recording capturing racist and derogatory exchanges between three L.A. city councilmembers and the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor. Nury Martinez, the councilmember representing District 6 in the San Fernando Valley, resigned under intense pressure. On April 4, voters in this district will choose a new councilmember to replace her.

Can I vote in this election?

All registered voters in District 6 will receive a vote-by-mail ballot around March 6. You can check your registration status here.

Not sure if you live in District 6? The district sits in the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Sun Valley west past the 405 Freeway to Lake Balboa. It includes Arleta, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley. Input your address here to find out if you live in District 6.

Important Dates

  • March 6: Vote-by-mail ballots go out to all registered voters in Council District 6

  • March 20: Last day to register online to vote in the special election

  • April 4: Election Day

  • June 27: Runoff election (in case no one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote on April 4)

Voter Guides
What do you want to know about the special election for City Council District 6?
We want to know what you need to know about the April 4 CD-6 election, from "Why are we having a special election?" to "What are the candidates planning to do about homelessness?"
Latest News