Juneteenth Events In LA And Southern California This Weekend
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration | 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Location: Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica
The family-friendly event includes an afternoon of music with local Blues artist Sonny Green, Victory Boyd, along with reggae group Arise Roots, all-female R&B band KLYMAXX and DJ sets by DJ Sucafree. At the Juneteenth event, guests will be able to browse and shop from food and craft vendors, take advantage of a kid-friendly activity area and learn about local resources.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Street Food Cinema: Do the Right Thing | 5:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Location: Grand Hope Park, 919 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Street Food Cinema celebrates Juneteenth with the Spike Lee classic film about racial tensions on the hottest day in Brooklyn. The night includes DJ L-double-E spinning R&B and hip-hop hits, a full bar, food trucks and a marketplace curated by Cool Ass Black Woman.
COST: $22 - $32; MORE INFO
Pasadena RollerJam Juneteenth Celebration
Location: Pasadena City Hall
Strap on your rollerskates and dance around Pasadena's City Hall to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend. The family friendly event will feature Black-owned vendors, music and food trucks.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
OC Juneteenth Festival | 11am - 6pm
Location: Centennial Park in Santa Ana
The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival will celebrate the historic holiday with a day of family-friendly activities, exhibitions and performances. Musical performers include rap artist Talib Kweli, and Grammy Award-winning singer Brody Brown. The event will also feature a Custom Car & Bike exhibit, a Black History Exhibit, and a scholarships from Vans for four deserving students in the community.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
CicLAvia: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: South L.A. along Vermont Avenue
The open streets event CicLAvia takes over 6.2 miles in South L.A., mostly along Vermont Avenue. Ride bikes, jog, skate, walk or people-watch while exploring the neighborhood. The event also features the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue. As always, CicLAvia is free and open to all ages.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Ebony Beach Club: Juneteenth On The Beach | 2pm to 9pm
Location: Dockweiler Beach, Tower 49
Ebony Beach Club presents an Juneteenth Beach celebration complete with dancing, music and a few beach games! The beach day will also include free surfing lessons from So Fly Surf School, a organization committed to teaching Black people how to catch waves.
COST: FREE but $20 donation suggested, MORE INFO
9th Annual Taste of Inglewood Festival
Location: Market Street In Inglewood
Taste of Inglewood is coming back with dozens of food vendors to Inglewood's Market Street. The event, in conjunction with Father's Day will feature live performances, a spoken word cafe, a caravan and an art exhibit.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Black on the Block Juneteenth Festival
Location: LA Center Studios
Join Black on the Block for a Juneteenth Celebration featuring over 150+ vendors and over 30 food vendors. The night will be set off with performances from rising rap artists Tia Corrine and Phabo.
COST: $22.66, MORE INFO
MONDAY, JUNE 19
Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival | 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 pm
Location: Leimert Park Village
This annual outdoor festival in Historic Leimert Park will host Black vendors, art and food, as well as a musical performance by Grammy Award-Winning songstress, Jasmine Sullivan.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
South LA Juneteenth in LA
Location: Starts at the intersection of La Brea & Manchester and ends at Inglewood City Hall
This 4th annual celebration features a parade with over 200 registered cars to celebrate the Black community in South Los Angeles.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom | 5pm
Location: The Greek Theater
This musical homage to Juneteenth will feature musicians like Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, and Jodeci. The event also features Grammy nominee Chlöe Bailey, who will pay tribute to the late “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Tina Turner and a guest appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris.
COST: $39 to $199, MORE INFO
Christine N. Ziemba contributed to this report.
