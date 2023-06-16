Juneteenth Events In LA And Southern California This Weekend

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration | 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Virginia Avenue Park, 2200 Virginia Ave., Santa Monica

The family-friendly event includes an afternoon of music with local Blues artist Sonny Green, Victory Boyd, along with reggae group Arise Roots, all-female R&B band KLYMAXX and DJ sets by DJ Sucafree. At the Juneteenth event, guests will be able to browse and shop from food and craft vendors, take advantage of a kid-friendly activity area and learn about local resources.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Street Food Cinema: Do the Right Thing | 5:30 - 10:30 p.m.

Location: Grand Hope Park, 919 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Street Food Cinema celebrates Juneteenth with the Spike Lee classic film about racial tensions on the hottest day in Brooklyn. The night includes DJ L-double-E spinning R&B and hip-hop hits, a full bar, food trucks and a marketplace curated by Cool Ass Black Woman.

COST: $22 - $32; MORE INFO

Pasadena RollerJam Juneteenth Celebration

Location: Pasadena City Hall

Strap on your rollerskates and dance around Pasadena's City Hall to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend. The family friendly event will feature Black-owned vendors, music and food trucks.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

OC Juneteenth Festival | 11am - 6pm

Location: Centennial Park in Santa Ana

The 3rd Annual Juneteenth Festival will celebrate the historic holiday with a day of family-friendly activities, exhibitions and performances. Musical performers include rap artist Talib Kweli, and Grammy Award-winning singer Brody Brown. The event will also feature a Custom Car & Bike exhibit, a Black History Exhibit, and a scholarships from Vans for four deserving students in the community.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

CicLAvia: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: South L.A. along Vermont Avenue

The open streets event CicLAvia takes over 6.2 miles in South L.A., mostly along Vermont Avenue. Ride bikes, jog, skate, walk or people-watch while exploring the neighborhood. The event also features the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair at Century Boulevard and Western Avenue. As always, CicLAvia is free and open to all ages.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Ebony Beach Club: Juneteenth On The Beach | 2pm to 9pm

Location: Dockweiler Beach, Tower 49

Ebony Beach Club presents an Juneteenth Beach celebration complete with dancing, music and a few beach games! The beach day will also include free surfing lessons from So Fly Surf School, a organization committed to teaching Black people how to catch waves.

COST: FREE but $20 donation suggested, MORE INFO

9th Annual Taste of Inglewood Festival

Location: Market Street In Inglewood

Taste of Inglewood is coming back with dozens of food vendors to Inglewood's Market Street. The event, in conjunction with Father's Day will feature live performances, a spoken word cafe, a caravan and an art exhibit.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Black on the Block Juneteenth Festival

Location: LA Center Studios

Join Black on the Block for a Juneteenth Celebration featuring over 150+ vendors and over 30 food vendors. The night will be set off with performances from rising rap artists Tia Corrine and Phabo.

COST: $22.66, MORE INFO

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival | 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 pm

Location: Leimert Park Village

This annual outdoor festival in Historic Leimert Park will host Black vendors, art and food, as well as a musical performance by Grammy Award-Winning songstress, Jasmine Sullivan.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

South LA Juneteenth in LA

Location: Starts at the intersection of La Brea & Manchester and ends at Inglewood City Hall

This 4th annual celebration features a parade with over 200 registered cars to celebrate the Black community in South Los Angeles.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom | 5pm

Location: The Greek Theater

This musical homage to Juneteenth will feature musicians like Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, and Jodeci. The event also features Grammy nominee Chlöe Bailey, who will pay tribute to the late “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, Tina Turner and a guest appearance from Vice President Kamala Harris.

COST: $39 to $199, MORE INFO

Christine N. Ziemba contributed to this report.