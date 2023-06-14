LA City Council Considers Suspending Curren Price After Criminal Charges

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian Wednesday introduced a motion to suspend Councilmember Curren Price after the county district attorney charged Price with embezzlement of government funds, conflict of interest, and perjury. Price already has stepped down from his council committee positions and as president pro tempore.

Why it matters: Suspending Price could leave his South L.A. district with no voting representation on the council. If he is suspended, the council has the option of appointing a non-voting caretaker or an interim voting member.

The backstory: In recent years, when former Councilmembers Jose Huizar and Mark Ridley-Thomas were charged with crimes, the council almost immediately suspended them, drawing sharp criticism from some people who said it was a rush to judgment. In this case, the council has referred the question to its rules committee, which will take up the matter a week from Friday. While Krekorian introduced the motion to suspend, he stopped short of saying he would vote for his own motion.

The charges: Price is accused of having a financial interest in development projects that he voted on because his wife received money from the developers as part of her consulting work. He is also accused of illegally receiving L.A. city medical benefits for his now-wife while he was still married to another woman.

What's next: Krekorian has nominated Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson to replace Price as president pro tempore.

