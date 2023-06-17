LA County Agrees To Improve Jail Conditions In Settlement With ACLU

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

A settlement to improve conditions in L.A. County's long troubled jail system has been reached. The agreement between the county and the American Civil Liberties Union was announced late Friday and still requires a federal judge's approval.

The settlement is focused on the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles where the L.A. County Sheriff's processes about 120,000 people each year — including many with mental illness. Earlier this year, the ACLU asked Judge Dean Pregerson to find Los Angeles County in contempt of his earlier ruling mandating improvements at IRC.

LAist has reported on inspectors calling out disgusting and inhumane conditions in the county's jails.

What it covers

Under this agreement, the county promises to limit how long those in custody may be held in various areas to "ensure more humane treatment." The county also promises to continue improving wait times, making conditions more sanitary and reducing overcrowding.

We'll be talking to Peter Eliasberg, an ACLU attorney, about how they got to this agreement and will we have more on this story then.