Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

LA County Agrees To Improve Jail Conditions In Settlement With ACLU

By Daniel Martinez
Published Jun 17, 2023 7:37 AM
We're looking at the entrance to the downtown jail public lobby and inmate reception center. A concrete beige building faces us, with glass windows framed with red. The door has white signs like "put on your mask". The building is part of a large complex -- we can see other beige buildings beyond the reception center. A palm tree is to the right of the building, and there are green grass and shrubs.
The downtown jail public lobby and Inmate Reception Center.
(Emily Elena Dugdale
/
LAist)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
Q&A

A settlement to improve conditions in L.A. County's long troubled jail system has been reached. The agreement between the county and the American Civil Liberties Union was announced late Friday and still requires a federal judge's approval.

The settlement is focused on the Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles where the L.A. County Sheriff's processes about 120,000 people each year — including many with mental illness. Earlier this year, the ACLU asked Judge Dean Pregerson to find Los Angeles County in contempt of his earlier ruling mandating improvements at IRC.

LAist has reported on inspectors calling out disgusting and inhumane conditions in the county's jails.

More on LA jails

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What it covers

Under this agreement, the county promises to limit how long those in custody may be held in various areas to "ensure more humane treatment." The county also promises to continue improving wait times, making conditions more sanitary and reducing overcrowding.

We'll be talking to Peter Eliasberg, an ACLU attorney, about how they got to this agreement and will we have more on this story then.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist