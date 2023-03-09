Another Wet Weekend Is In Store For Us, And Other News

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

It seems like this winter season, we can’t get away from the rain. Starting tonight, some areas in Southern California will see water fall from the sky once again as we get hit with another atmospheric river. This time, though, the weather will be warmer than before. That means snow will melt faster, which could lead to flooding. There could be structural damage as well.



Warmer storm is on its way

Forecasters say Northern California will bear the brunt of this latest storm. As far as the southern part of the state is concerned, right now the greatest risk is for Santa Barbara County. Want to know more about atmospheric rivers and their impact on the Southland? My colleague Jacob Margolis gives us the lowdown in his latest story.

Atmospheric rivers are responsible for bringing substantial precipitation to California. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers)

Additionally, LAist’s Gillian Morán Pérez has some more quick facts you need to know going into this next storm:



If you live in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, please be aware of potential river flooding along the coast.

along the coast. Most of the rain will fall between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Stay safe in high winds. Make a trip to Home Depot or Lowe’s to get a battery-operated radio, flashlights and batteries if you don’t have any of these tools. Watch your surroundings.

Try to keep your heating bills low. Be smart about when you use your utilities. Adjust your wall heaters and turn on your ceiling fan.

If you need more info on prepping for a storm, make sure you check out these resources .

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Opening statements were delivered Wednesday during the Mark Ridley-Thomas corruption trial. Both the prosecution and the defense are trying to establish his state of mind at the time of the alleged crimes and the motivation behind his relationship with the USC School of Social Work. My colleague Frank Stoltze has the details here .

at the time of the alleged crimes and the motivation behind his relationship with the USC School of Social Work. My colleague Frank Stoltze has the details here . A building that houses L.A. County department agency offices caught on fire in historic South Central Wednesday. More than 160 firefighters responded to the scene.

Wednesday. More than 160 firefighters responded to the scene. The first Korean American History Museum was supposed to be open in Koreatown by now. But there are currently no signs of progress at all . My colleague Josie Huang has the latest on all the events that have pushed the development of the museum back.

. My colleague Josie Huang has the latest on all the events that have pushed the development of the museum back. Los Angeles Unified School District officials are rolling out apps, like emergency alerts and crimes reporting apps, to address parent concerns over safety. Here’s how they’re supposed to work.

and crimes reporting apps, to address parent concerns over safety. Here’s how they’re supposed to work. A suspect was arrested Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of teenager Xavier Chavarin , who was killed last Friday while waiting for his family to pick him up after school. A motive is still being investigated. ( Los Angeles Times )

, who was killed last Friday while waiting for his family to pick him up after school. A motive is still being investigated. ( ) Three LAPD officers have been hospitalized after being shot during an encounter with a suspect in Lincoln Heights. That suspect has since died, according to reports.

have been hospitalized after being shot during an encounter with a suspect in Lincoln Heights. That suspect has since died, according to reports. Nearby mountain towns are still digging out of the record snow that fell nearly two weeks ago. It's been discovered, partially through wellness checks, that at least 12 people died during this time. The causes of death are still unclear in most cases but it was reported that at least one woman did not have any source of heat in her home. ( AP/Los Angeles Times )

of the record snow that fell nearly two weeks ago. It's been discovered, partially through wellness checks, that at least The causes of death are still unclear in most cases but it was reported that at least one woman did not have any source of heat in her home. ( ) Former L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is one step closer to becoming ambassador to India. Yesterday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved President Biden’s nomination that Garcetti fill that post. The process has already taken several years due to allegations of wrongful behavior committed by a former adviser to the mayor.

is one step closer to becoming ambassador to India. Yesterday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved President Biden’s nomination that Garcetti fill that post. The process has already taken several years due to allegations of wrongful behavior committed by a former adviser to the mayor. Americans used to be able to save a lot of money, but with the rising prices of basic needs, people, like mom Stephanie Roth, are now financially stretched . NPR Stacey Vanek Smith has more on how Americans went from saving a record amount of money to having a record amount of debt.

. NPR Stacey Vanek Smith has more on how Americans went from saving a record amount of money to having a record amount of debt. The most streamed female band on Spotify is BLACKPINK, according to the Guinness World Records. NPR’s Guila Heyward has more information about their K-pop global influence.

Wait... one more thing

Traveling For Spring Break? Try some locally inspired eateries at LAX

Reilly's Irish Pub in LAX (Courtesy of Los Angeles World Airports)

We are now approaching spring break season. While you’re in the process of booking your flights to Cancun, Miami or wherever, the last thing you’re thinking about is eating at LAX. But things happen. If you’re someone who likes to get to the airport two hours earlier (like the new 2023 Aaricka who used to be an adrenaline rush junkie), you’ll most likely be hungry while you wait for your plane. Good thing my colleague Caitlin Hernández has a guide full of locally inspired places for you to try the next time you’re stranded at the airport for a few hours.

Caitlin has an eatery you can explore at nearly every terminal. And we are talking about real meals, not just stale sandwiches and cold bagels. Check out their list here. I’m not going to lie, filling up on burritos at Loteria Grill at Terminals 5 and 7 sounds pretty good to me!