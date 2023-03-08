An LA County Office Building Caught Fire in South Central
Topline:
A six-story building in the historic South Central area that houses offices for Los Angeles County caught fire Wednesday just before 4 a.m. More than 160 firefighters were called to the scene, according to the Los Angeles city fire department. Two firefighters were treated for inhaling smoke. The fire's cause is still under investigation.
The scene: According to L.A. city fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey, when firefighters arrived, they discovered flames coming from the sixth floor of the office building, located at 2615 S. Grand Ave. near West Adams Blvd. The building houses the county's Department of Public Social Services and Public Health, along with other county agencies. No injuries were reported.
What's next: According to James Bolden with the Department of Public Social Services, the offices for CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKS and the General Relief Opportunities for WORK (GROW) will be closed Wednesday. Customers can still access the services online or in the Department of Public Social Services - Metro Special - 70 building, which is next door to the offices. The extent of the damage is still being determined.
-
Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)It's been many, many years since we saw this much snow in our mountains. Going up there right now isn't safe, but here are some places where you can enjoy the view and snap a pic.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.
-
Another Missing Hiker Has Been Found Dead In San Gabriels As Search For Actor Julian Sands ContinuesBob Gregory, 62, went missing the same day as Sands. His body was recovered near Mount Islip.