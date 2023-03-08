Support for LAist comes from
News

An LA County Office Building Caught Fire in South Central

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Mar 8, 2023 12:17 PM
Street view of a grey, six-story office building.
An office building in historic South Central caught fire early Wednesday morning.
(Google street view)
Topline:

A six-story building in the historic South Central area that houses offices for Los Angeles County caught fire Wednesday just before 4 a.m. More than 160 firefighters were called to the scene, according to the Los Angeles city fire department. Two firefighters were treated for inhaling smoke. The fire's cause is still under investigation.

The scene: According to L.A. city fire spokesperson Brian Humphrey, when firefighters arrived, they discovered flames coming from the sixth floor of the office building, located at 2615 S. Grand Ave. near West Adams Blvd. The building houses the county's Department of Public Social Services and Public Health, along with other county agencies. No injuries were reported.

What's next: According to James Bolden with the Department of Public Social Services, the offices for CalFresh, Medi-Cal, CalWORKS and the General Relief Opportunities for WORK (GROW) will be closed Wednesday. Customers can still access the services online or in the Department of Public Social Services - Metro Special - 70 building, which is next door to the offices. The extent of the damage is still being determined.

