Education

LA Unified Rolls Out School Safety Apps To Encourage Community Reporting

By Ryanne Mena
Published Mar 8, 2023 4:21 PM
Students walk on a street past a school police officer.
A Los Angeles School Safety officer stands guard as students arrive at a school in Los Angeles.
(Ringo Chiu
/
Getty Images)
Topline:

Officials in the Los Angeles Unified School District are rolling out a series of apps and app updates designed to address school safety and other parent concerns.

What are the apps?

  • The Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting app, or LASAR. It will help students, families, and community members alert school police about possible safety issues.
  • An Emergency Alert app that gives school staff members the ability to alert school police of an active shooter.
  • An updated Parent Portal will give parents information on their children’s school, including cafeteria options, bus routes, attendance, graduation progress and report cards.
  • An updated Service Management Tool for IT issues.

How does the LASAR app work? The app is for non-emergency school related issues where users select one of eight categories, like a school shooting threat, drug use, or vandalism. They can upload a photo or video of an incident, and the app also tracks their location. Those reports go directly to the L.A. School Police Department (LASPD), where a commander decides what to do with them and whether to deploy any officers, mental health counselors, etc.

School safety is an issue: After an LAUSD student died from a fentanyl overdose in September, her mother filed a lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of the district. But the LAUSD board also heard from many students this week that the district should be reducing police presence , not encouraging it.

