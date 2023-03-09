LA Unified Rolls Out School Safety Apps To Encourage Community Reporting
Topline:
Officials in the Los Angeles Unified School District are rolling out a series of apps and app updates designed to address school safety and other parent concerns.
What are the apps?
- The Los Angeles Schools Anonymous Reporting app, or LASAR. It will help students, families, and community members alert school police about possible safety issues.
- An Emergency Alert app that gives school staff members the ability to alert school police of an active shooter.
- An updated Parent Portal will give parents information on their children’s school, including cafeteria options, bus routes, attendance, graduation progress and report cards.
- An updated Service Management Tool for IT issues.
How does the LASAR app work? The app is for non-emergency school related issues where users select one of eight categories, like a school shooting threat, drug use, or vandalism. They can upload a photo or video of an incident, and the app also tracks their location. Those reports go directly to the L.A. School Police Department (LASPD), where a commander decides what to do with them and whether to deploy any officers, mental health counselors, etc.
School safety is an issue: After an LAUSD student died from a fentanyl overdose in September, her mother filed a lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of the district. But the LAUSD board also heard from many students this week that the district should be reducing police presence , not encouraging it.
-
Stephanie Moran Reed had to say goodbye in January to the bookstore she founded with her husband. The MiJa Books owner opens up on customer experiences, mom guilt, and a favorite book recommendation.
-
Anti-Latino slurs were published on the cover of a CSU student newspaper in October. The painful incident led to protests and soul searching at the mostly Latino campus.
-
Many California students live doubled-up with other families and friends.
-
Madeline wrote to the county in mid-November asking for approval to have a unicorn in her backyard. Now the hunt begins.
-
This museum helps students explore the connections between prejudice, anti-Semitism and the murder of more than six million Jewish people and so many others.
-
Prowl with P-22, trace the life of a famed Black architect, Paul R. Williams, and meet a flower-spouting monster. There’s an illustrated story for readers of all kinds.