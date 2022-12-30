Wanna Avoid Stale Sandwiches At LAX? You Could Try These Locally Inspired Eateries

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Maybe you’re flying through LAX for New Year’s and skipped breakfast, or maybe you’ve been stuck there trying to rebook a canceled flight and need a good meal.

Here’s our recommendations for cheap, delicious, and locally-inspired places to chow down.

What are my food options? You don’t need to fuel yourself with those convenience store sandwiches. LAX has dozens of places to eat. Here's some with true L.A. roots:

Reilly’s Irish Pub (Terminal 1; based on the Sunset Strip spot )

Barney’s Beanery (Terminal 2; a gastropub favorite on Route 66)

Native by Nyesha (Terminal 3; an off-shoot of the head chef’s closed Santa Monica spot)

Loteria Grill (Terminal 5 and 7; a tacos and burritos spot with connections in L.A. and Mexico)

Point the Way Cafe (Terminal 6; it serves locally-made Golden Road Brewing beers)

B Grill (Terminal 7; from Boa Steakhouse, that ritzy spot in Santa Monica)

Engine Co. No. 28 (Terminal 8; an airport version of the American firehouse restaurant by the Crypto.com Arena)

Santa Monica Brew Works (Terminal B; a craft brewery with a “PCH” porter brew and greasy pub foods)

Where are the budget-friendly spots? Airport food (even the good kind) can be very expensive. If you need to save your dollar bills you can try:



Homeboy Cafe (Terminal 4)

Farmers Market To Go (Terminal 5; inspired by L.A.’s Original Farmers Market)

Klatch Coffee (Terminal 7; this is from Orange County)

What else should I know? You can get in-airport delivery through AtYourGate, depending on what’s open and where you’re at. Your delivery may come with a small robot named “NomNom.” There’s no extra charge for that other than the regular $4.99 delivery fee.

Get more meal ideas: LAX Explained: Your Guide To Navigating The West Coast’s Most Infuriating Airport