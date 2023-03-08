Garcetti India Ambassadorship Moves To Full Senate Vote

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

In a 13-8 vote today, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which handles foreign ambassadorship appointments, approved President Biden’s nomination of former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for the role of ambassador to India. Biden first nominated Garcetti in July 2021.

Why it matters: India is a hugely influential power. Leaving a vital diplomatic position vacant for several years isn’t productive at a time when India has continued to develop better relationships with countries the United States considers to be adversaries, like Russia and China.

The backstory: Ambassadorship nominations usually take anywhere from a few months to years to fully process, but Garcetti’s nomination has been held up for several years due to the alleged behavior of former adviser Rick Jacobs . Former staff members have claimed Garcetti knew of instances in which Jacobs sexually and verbally harassed other employees but took no action to remedy the behavior. Garcetti and the White House have denied the harassment took place, citing the findings from independent investigators.

What's next: Garcetti’s nomination will eventually move to a vote in the full Senate, but an exact date for when that will happen has not been set yet. His nomination could still be held up if a simple majority is unable to be reached.

