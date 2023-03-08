K-Pop Superstars BLACKPINK Become The Most Streamed Female Band On Spotify

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

BLACKPINK fans did it again.

According to Guinness World Records, the massively popular K-pop girl group became the most streamed female band on Spotify on Wednesday.

With 8.8 billion streams, BLACKPINK reached the new high-water mark on Wednesday, beating out previous titleholders Little Mix, a British-based group, Guinness World Records said . Some of BLACKPINK's most popular tracks include "How You Like That," "Kill This Love" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

The members of the group — Rosé, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo — reached the milestone as K-pop, short for Korean popular music, has continued over the past decade to amass a significant following around the world.

K-pop emerged in the mid- to late-1990s, spurred in part by a newfound focus on cultural exportation in South Korea — with BLACKPINK and high-profile acts like BTS and EXO becoming extremely popular in the United States and online.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK who have become the most streamed female band on @Spotify 💫@ygofficialblink https://t.co/PL4p6VY7Mx — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 8, 2023

BLACKPINK is no stranger to record-breaking popularity. It also holds the record for the first female K-pop group to reach No.1 on the U.K. albums chart and the first female K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart .



Don't miss LAist's 'K-Pop Dreaming' podcast

For more K-pop Listen to all of LAist Studios’ new podcast, K-Pop Dreaming . Host Vivian Yoon follows the rise of K-pop through the perspective of the Korean American diaspora in Los Angeles.

17:55 Episode 1: How Vivian Yoon's hidden love for K-pop propels her to explore the connections between K-Pop and her hometown

47:06 Episode 2: Vivian puts together a mixed CD with some of her favorite K-Pop songs from the 90s and 2000s