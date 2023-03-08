What To Know About Atmospheric Rivers As The Latest One Heads Toward LA
Southern California will catch the bottom edge of an atmospheric river that's expected to stick around from late Thursday until early Saturday. While Northern California will be inundated, the only big flooding concern here is in Santa Barbara County.
So, what’s an atmospheric river?
These types of storms are
typically what we
see during our rainy season — long bands of moisture flowing in from the Pacific that drop a lot of water on California. In a normal year, just a few of these storms can be responsible for the vast majority of our precipitation.
What's next
There’s a slight concern that this storm — much warmer than the last — will melt snowpack at lower elevations and increase flood risk.
Storm update for the Thu - Sat timeframe!— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 7, 2023
Forecast rainfall is trending a bit higher across the region. Small stream and river flooding is possible, especially for SLO & SBA Counties. Snow melt will increase the avalanche threat where deep snow persists. pic.twitter.com/Nqo01VNUH3
And even if we make it through unscathed this time around, the risk will rise yet again when another warm atmospheric river shows up next week.
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.
-
Here’s everything you need to know about coyotes in Los Angeles County.
-
Alternative headline: A Coyote's Guide To Mating in L.A. But it's really more for humans.
-
The mountain lion's death comes about a month after the beloved P-22 was euthanized.
-
With one hikers still missing — the well-known actor Julian Sands — expert mountaineers say the usual scarcity of snow in the L.A.-area makes it especially hard to get enough experience to safely venture out in harsh conditions.