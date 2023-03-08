Support for LAist comes from
What To Know About Atmospheric Rivers As The Latest One Heads Toward LA

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Mar 8, 2023 12:38 PM
The L.A. River's water flows under an overcast sky.
The L.A. River flowing below the 4th street bridge after the storm on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Southern California will catch the bottom edge of an atmospheric river that's expected to stick around from late Thursday until early Saturday. While Northern California will be inundated, the only big flooding concern here is in Santa Barbara County.

So, what’s an atmospheric river?

An image that displays the science of an atmospheric river. "A flowing column of condensed water vapor in the atmosphere responsible for producing significant levels of rain and snow."
Atmospheric rivers are responsible for bringing substantial precipitation to California.
(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
/
https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers)

These types of storms are typically what we see during our rainy season — long bands of moisture flowing in from the Pacific that drop a lot of water on California. In a normal year, just a few of these storms can be responsible for the vast majority of our precipitation.

What's next

There’s a slight concern that this storm — much warmer than the last — will melt snowpack at lower elevations and increase flood risk.

And even if we make it through unscathed this time around, the risk will rise yet again when another warm atmospheric river shows up next week.

Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

