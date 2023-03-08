What To Know About Atmospheric Rivers As The Latest One Heads Toward LA

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Southern California will catch the bottom edge of an atmospheric river that's expected to stick around from late Thursday until early Saturday. While Northern California will be inundated, the only big flooding concern here is in Santa Barbara County.



So, what’s an atmospheric river?

Atmospheric rivers are responsible for bringing substantial precipitation to California.

These types of storms are typically what we see during our rainy season — long bands of moisture flowing in from the Pacific that drop a lot of water on California. In a normal year, just a few of these storms can be responsible for the vast majority of our precipitation.



What's next

There’s a slight concern that this storm — much warmer than the last — will melt snowpack at lower elevations and increase flood risk.

Storm update for the Thu - Sat timeframe!



Forecast rainfall is trending a bit higher across the region. Small stream and river flooding is possible, especially for SLO & SBA Counties. Snow melt will increase the avalanche threat where deep snow persists. pic.twitter.com/Nqo01VNUH3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 7, 2023

And even if we make it through unscathed this time around, the risk will rise yet again when another warm atmospheric river shows up next week.