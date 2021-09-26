'The Saddest Of Milestones': LA County COVID-19 Deaths Top 26,000

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

It's been one-and-a-half years of grim milestones, and this weekend is no different. L.A. County's Department of Public Health announced Sunday that the region topped 26,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials reported 1,774 new cases on Sunday and 14 new deaths.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining, but they are not where officials would hope.

"As we mark the saddest of milestones ... [we] remain singularly focused on ending this pandemic," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, on Saturday.

According to the department, 92% of residents ages 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as have 78% of residents ages 16 and over and 77% of residents ages 12 and over.

Pfizer has plans to roll out its vaccine booster shot for those who qualify. Check our third-dose guide to find out if and when you are eligible.