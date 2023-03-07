Support for LAist comes from
Party Crews: The Untold Story
Party Crews: The Untold Story
A podcast about coming of age in LA’s teenage underground party scene and what happens when your safe space isn't always safe. Hosted by Janice Llamoca. All episodes available March 14, 2023.

About the Show

For many Latinx kids in the ‘00s, the party crew scene was a safe space to express themselves as they came of age in the grit and glitter of Los Angeles. A space to make friends, forget about your problems and dance the night away. But the scene wasn’t always physically safe. There were shootings and police raids. Many adults saw the scene as gang-adjacent and the media fueled negative stereotypes of kids who were out of control. One of the teens who got caught in that easy narrative was Emmery Muñoz, after she was murdered in 2006.

Host Janice Llamoca goes on a Y2K-filled journey back in time to her own party crew days to find out what this scene meant for teens like her and Emmery, and why – to this day – Emmery’s case remains unsolved. From VICE and LAist Studios as part of the My Cultura Podcast Network.

Episodes

Credits
Janice Llamoca
Reporter and Host, Vice
Janet Lee
Senior Production Manager, Vice
Annie Avilés
Contributing Editor, Vice
Kyle Murdock
Composer, Sound Designer and Engineer, Vice
Nidia Bautista
Nidia Bautista
Fact-Checker
Kate Osborn
Executive Producer, Vice
Charles Raggio
Vice President of Audio, Vice
Sophia Paliza-Carre
Senior Producer, LAist Studios
WILD - Victoria Alejandro
Producer, LAist Studios
STAFF PORTRAIT kyle chang
Producer, LAist Studios
Antonia Cereijido
Editor and Executive Producer, LAist Studios
Photograph of Shana Naomi Krochmal
Vice President, LAist Studios