Kate Osborn is an award winning journalist and audio production executive.

Currently, she is the Executive Vice President of Development for a new podcast network with decades of experience, Kaleidoscope. The start-up company’s mission is to create compelling narrative podcasts from around the world that take listeners to places they’ve never been and introduces them to a cast of unforgettable real-life characters.

Before joining Kaleidoscope, she was a Vice President at VICE Media Group where she created VICE Audio, the company’s global podcasting division. She originated the editorial and business strategy, building the business into a global line generating revenue in the tens of millions. Kate crafted the editorial vision for all of VMG’s brands: VICE, VICE News, i-D, R29, Motherboard and VICE Studios. She built out the podcasting business in multiple languages and multiple international markets creating a novel verite audio documentary style for a global audience. She oversaw podcast ad sales and marketing. Kate was also part of the leadership team overseeing VICE News. Her last project with the company was the recently released investigative series hosted by lauded reporters Jon Lee Anderson and Adam Entous, Havana Syndrome .

Kate has produced and reported stories all over the world in a variety of mediums: audio, nightly news and feature documentary. Her work has been seen and heard on Netflix, MSNBC, BBC, PBS, MTV, NPR, WBUR, APM and The New York Times’ “The Daily.” She has worked as a writer/producer and field reporter for such programs as The Rachel Maddow Show, The Melissa Harris-Perry Show, NPR’S On Point and Bill Moyers Journal.

She ran her own production company, Hard Listening Media, which was largely focused on podcast development and production. Working with organizations including American Public Media, Center for Investigative Reporting, Georgetown University and Foreign Policy.

Kate was a Sundance Institute Fellow. Her work has been awarded many times including: News & Doc EMMY award; Edward R Murrow award; Third Coast Audio Documentary award; AdWeek Podcast Executive of the Year award; IDA Documentary Award for Best Audio Documentary.

Kate holds a B.A. from Brown University and Masters of Philosophy from Cambridge University.