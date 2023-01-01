Janet Lee is currently the Senior Production Manager at Vice Audio. She brings 10+ years experience in digital media building scalable, revenue driving audio teams and has a proven track record of producing and launching award-winning, high profile programs including TED Radio Hour on NPR, Worklife with Adam Grant, VICE News Reports, and Authentic: The Story of Tablo.

During her time at TED Talks, Patreon, and now VICE Media Group, Janet has worked with over 80 organizations and brands including NPR, Audible, Apple, Netflix, Spotify, National Geographic, iHeart, and the BBC.

