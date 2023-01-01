A self-proclaimed “audio creative”, Kyle Murdock has worked professionally in the field of sound the last 20 years. Kyle, who is a proud alumni of Howard University (class of ’01), grew up with an inexplicable passion for all things audio-related as well as a desire to follow in the footsteps of his late uncle, Melvin Lindsey, who is best known for being the radio host that created the worldwide music format known as “The Quiet Storm” while also attending Howard in the 1970s.

Kyle’s career path, however, took him down a slightly different radio road than his uncle, as his interest in music and the creativity he demonstrated while majoring in Radio Production as a student in college landed him production internships, that subsequently became jobs, at a variety of local radio stations and companies in the Washington, DC area. Kyle’s first post- college job was as an “audio animator" at the burgeoning XM Satellite Radio where he worked for 8 years creating radio imaging for their Hip-hop & Jazz channels. Kyle left on his own volition in late 2008 to pursue a full-time career in music as an artist after his group Panacea got signed to respected hip-hop record label Rawkus Records; That opportunity allowed him, known professionally as “K-Murdock”, to work with a variety of award-winning artists.

After several years as a freelance audio engineer as well as touring both domestically and internationally as a DJ, Kyle came back to Howard University and his roots in radio in 2012 to serve as the creative services director at the same radio station he started his career as a student intern at. In the summer of 2015, Kyle accepted a position at Howard’s School Of Communications to both teach and manage the school’s Technology Center; He stayed in that position till the summer of 2020, when he accepted a full-time position as a Sound Designer for the media company Vice’s audio team. Since joining Vice, Kyle has won both a Third Coast Audio Award & International Documentary Award for his work in podcasting which goes along with an Emmy he won in 2021 for work on a short film. On top of being an active professional in the media space, Kyle who also holds a Masters of Arts in Audio Technology, continues his love of teaching too as he can be found, once again, back at Howard teaching audio classes as an adjunct professor!