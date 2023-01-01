Janice Llamoca is an award-winning journalist and audio producer from the San Gabriel Valley in Los Angeles. She is currently a senior podcast producer with VICE News.

As an audio journalist, Janice explores topics of history, identity, language access, culture, and covers stories that range from LA’s Chicano Movement to profiles of emerging Latinx musicians to the Black TikTok strike. She humanizes her stories with compelling voices from communities of color. Janice is currently reporting, producing and hosting an audio documentary series (set to air March 2023) that centers LA’s party crew scene in the mid-2000s, dives into the case of a teen’s unsolved murder and shows how Latinx teens were policed and portrayed in the media.

Janice’s work has been featured in Latino USA, VICE News, The New York Times, NPR’s Code Switch, El hilo, NPR’s Weekly Edition, Remezcla and more. She is a recipient of a Gracie Award and a Livingston Award finalist. Janice is a proud graduate of Cal State Fullerton and holds a Master of Journalism (in Spanish) from the University of Barcelona. She identifies as Peruvian American of Quechua descent.