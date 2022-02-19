Weekend Reads: Rent Loopholes, Rams House, And ‘Momnibus Act’

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Happy weekend, L.A. It’s Saturday, Feb. 19. Let’s catch you up on this week’s best stories from LAist and beyond.

California’s lifting its indoor mask mandate, but the L.A. County one is staying in place. Here’s what you need to know about where we’re at, and what we know about what’s coming next. ( LAist )

Racism has led to high rates of Black maternal and infant mortality, but California’s “Momnibus Act” may be able to help save some of those lives. ( Capital & Main )

Some L.A. landlords managed to find a “gaping loophole” that lets them put in big rent increases, despite what’s supposed to be a rent freeze. ( LAist )

The K-pop music world is shifting back to more in-person interaction, despite ongoing worldwide issues with COVID-19. Are these events endangering both fans and the stars themselves? ( Daily Trojan )

California’s public universities are full, but building another campus is complicated. ( LAist )

What happens when five Latino TikTokers quit their jobs and start getting real (or as real as you can on social media)? They moved into their own Hollywood Hills hype house together. ( L.A. Times )

LAist Studios’ own Megan Tan offered a poignant personal essay about her relationship with her dad and how she’s caring for him in a new way following Lunar New Year. ( LAist )

Here’s what it looks like when locals decide to reclaim the chola barrio look with their own fashion show. ( L.A. Taco )

Our city celebrated the L.A. Rams victory in style with a massive parade this week. They also changed the Hollywood sign to read “RAMS HOUSE”... eventually… kind of. But it was a bumpy journey. ( LAist )

The following is a sampler from The Weekender. Get our roundup of events, food, drink, and occasional ticket giveways sent Thursdays. Sign up →

Weekend Event Picks

City Sounds: Compton Grammy Museum

Saturday, Feb. 19: 5 - 7 p.m.

800 W Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

To celebrate Black History Month and the museum’s latest exhibition Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom, the museum presents an evening of conversations and performances with Randy Savvy from the Compton Cowboys, as well as other Compton-based artists.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Punchlines For Pangolins: A Benefit Comedy Show

Saturday, Feb. 19: 7 p.m.

Pacific Plate Brewing Company

2015 South Myrtle Ave., Monrovia

Pangolins are the most trafficked mammal in the world, and this comedy show benefits conservation projects. The night includes stand-up from Eddie Pepitone, Paige Weldon and musical guest Mothé. Tickets include a complimentary beer and raffle ticket.

COST: $25 - $40; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Wildflower Trail at Diamond Valley Lake

Earlier this week, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California opened the seasonal trail , offering walkers and hikers great views of the 4.5 mile-long lake and spring wildflowers. Though a “super bloom” isn’t expected this year, people can still spy California poppies, purple Canterbury bells, and other flowers. Located in Hemet, the 1.3-mile trail loop is accessible from the DVL Marina’s parking lot. The trails and marina are open Wednesdays through Sundays. Trail fee is $4 per person, with parking for an extra fee.

Check out all our event picks »