Why The Hollywood Sign Read 'RALLYOUSE' Instead Of 'RAMS HOUSE' Much Of Tuesday

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

We've been trying to be patient. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office issued a press release Sunday announcing plans to place banners transforming the Hollywood sign into the words "RAMS HOUSE" as a gigantic celebration of the L.A. Rams' Super Bowl victory. Two days in, things haven't proceeded quite the way anyone had imagined.

You might ask, "Do you want it done fast or do you want it done right?" So far, the answer has been "neither" — the installation was set to be in place from Monday through Wednesday, but already well into Tuesday afternoon, it remained incomplete.

"R" and "A" banners have been hung, as well as "O," U," "S," and "E." But that means we have a sign currently spelling neither "Hollywood" nor "Rams House" and instead reading "RALLYOUSE."

Workers hold one of the giant banners from the full RAMS HOUSE transformation, rigging it while dealing with winds and rain. (David Livingston / Getty Images for The Hollywood Sign Trust)

So what kept the "RAMS HOUSE" sign from being completed faster? Some particularly un-L.A. weather put the team hanging the letters behind schedule, according to the Hollywood Sign Trust. Rain and high winds made the process a struggle. By around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon, they'd only managed to put up two additional letters since Monday, when it read "RALLYWOSE." It's a race to the finish for the sign riggers, who were at work since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The plan is still to complete the installation by late Tuesday, which means there's still time for everything to be in place as the city celebrates that Rams win with the official victory parade on Wednesday. The plan is also for the banners to be taken down starting on Thursday. It's possible that could be pushed back, though — and considering how long it's taken to hang them, maybe it should be.

The skies didn't look happy with Hollywood changing its sign. (David Livingston / Courtesy of the Hollywood Sign Trust (All rights reserved))

Many Angelenos will remember moments in the city's history when pranksters moved under the dark of night, quickly draping banners to read things such as "HOLLYWEED." Of course, that involved fewer banners, smaller alterations to what the sign looks like as a whole, and isn't the same scope as what this full changeover entails — and activities like this have usually been done in less inclement weather.

"This is the first time the Hollywood Sign has been transformed to reflect civic pride in Los Angeles," Hollywood Sign Trust Chair Jeff Zarrinnam said in a statement.

Working amongst the elements to hang banners on the Hollywood Sign. (David Livingston / Getty Images for The Hollywood Sign Trust)

The effort is a partnership between the city, the Rams, the Hollywood Sign Trust, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. With all those groups coordinating, as well as the entire display being contingent on the Rams winning, everything didn't fully come together until the last minute, according to the Hollywood Sign Trust.

"This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver," Garcetti said in a statement Sunday. Sadly, the mayor and the rest of the city are all still waiting.

The Department of Transportation, Bureau of Streets Services, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and the LAPD have all been tasked with protecting the area and assist with vehicle and pedestrian traffic from the changeover.

It looked like this on the first day of hanging these banners Monday, with workers climbing on the backs of these letters, beautiful Los Angeles weather beyond — will the RAMS HOUSE banners be hung in time for a Hollywood ending? (David Livingston / Getty Images for The Hollywood Sign Trust)

As the city celebrates its team during Wednesday's parade, will the Hollywood Sign be proudly showing its Rams pride? Only time — and the winds — will tell.